Ariarne Titmus Looking to Paris: “My motivation is better than Tokyo” (VIDEO)

We sat down with Ariarne Titmus, the 4x gold medalist at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Titmus explains how her life has changed since the Tokyo Olympics where she won 2 gold medals in the 200 and 400 free, specifically how there is much more outside pressure to perform. However, Titmus says she’s pretty good at blocking it out most of the time, which showed with the freestyle aces performances in the UK. Titmus successfully defended her Commonwealth titles in the 400 and 800 free as well as added 200 free gold to her resume this week.

Titmus says looking toward the Paris Olympic Games, she’s more motivated than ever. “I’ve experienced those absolute highs at the Olympics. You can’t really describe it once you’ve experienced it and you want to experience it again and again and again. I think that’s my motivator now.”