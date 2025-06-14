Ariarne Titmus Dresses Up As Sandy From Grease For Charity

Eight-time Olympic Medalist Ariarne Titmus got chills, and they were multiplying as she slid into an ice pool for charity while dressed up as Sandy from Grease.

At a soccer game on Monday between Melbourne and Collingwood, several Aussie athletes took an ice plunge while dressed up as famous Australian characters to raise money and awareness for Motor Neuron Disease (MND).

Titmus, who made the top ten on Google’s 2024 most searched Aussies list, dressed up as Sandy from the musical Grease. In the 1978 film adaptation, the character is Australian and portrayed by Aussie entertainer Olivia Newton-John.

In the video, Titmus says the pool temperature is -6°C (21°F). The world record holder is taking the year off before shaping up (Grease pun intended) for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, the Games that she recently announced would be her last. She stayed busy this week, though, between the fundraiser and providing commentary for the broadcast of the 2025 Australian Swimming Trials.

Other athletes to take the plunge included soccer icon Peter Daicos, dressed as Heath Ledger’s Joker, and netball player Liz Watson while sporting a cowgirl outfit from Margot Robbie’s portrayal of Barbie.

The event, dubbed Big Freeze 2025, raised money for the organization FightMND. Neale Daniher, Australian soccer Hall of Famer and 2025 Australian of the Year, founded the organization while fighting the disease. It has raised over $115 million in Australian dollars ($74.6 million USD) for the cause since 2014.