Andrew Wilson: “I get the taper blues pretty bad” (Video)

Reported by Karl Ortegon.

The race of the night was in the men’s 100 breast, as two international roster hopefuls were pitted against each other. Andrew Wilson, the Emory standout who has been training with Longhorn Aquatics, took the win over club teammate and Texas alum Will Licon.

Wilson often-times lays it on the line in prelims, leaving him unable to improve at night. That wasn’t the case here, though– he was 1:00.87 in prelims, and came back with an even faster 1:00.45 tonight, splitting 28.20/32.25. Licon was 28.53/32.43 for a 1:00.96 to settle for 2nd.

Both men have been faster in 2018. Wilson leads all Americans with a very impressive 59.19 from the Atlanta PSS meet, while Licon’s 1:00.60 from the late-June George Block Invitational has him in 5th.

A lane line reportedly snapped during the men’s 100 breast A final, though based on the times swum in the final, there didn’t seem to be any significant impact on the race or the swimmers’ times. There was no re-swim.