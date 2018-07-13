Andrew Wilson: “I get the taper blues pretty bad” (Video)

Reported by Karl Ortegon.

The race of the night was in the men’s 100 breast, as two international roster hopefuls were pitted against each other. Andrew Wilson, the Emory standout who has been training with Longhorn Aquatics, took the win over club teammate and Texas alum Will Licon.

Wilson often-times lays it on the line in prelims, leaving him unable to improve at night. That wasn’t the case here, though– he was 1:00.87 in prelims, and came back with an even faster 1:00.45 tonight, splitting 28.20/32.25. Licon was 28.53/32.43 for a 1:00.96 to settle for 2nd.

Both men have been faster in 2018. Wilson leads all Americans with a very impressive 59.19 from the Atlanta PSS meet, while Licon’s 1:00.60 from the late-June George Block Invitational has him in 5th.

A lane line reportedly snapped during the men’s 100 breast A final, though based on the times swum in the final, there didn’t seem to be any significant impact on the race or the swimmers’ times. There was no re-swim.

In This Story

5
Leave a Reply

3 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
5 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Swimswammmm

Has to be the ugliest beard I’ve ever seen 😀

Vote Up2-2Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
SwimGeek

beard?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
41 minutes ago
Currentcollegeswimmer

It’s a thing of beauty

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
20 seconds ago
Superfan

Off the subject a bit but note Madyson Cox was entered today and was a no show. Hope she is ok!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
E Gamble

Is he being sponsored by Quentin Tarantino? 😳

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
20 minutes ago

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!