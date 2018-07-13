Jack Conger Shares Thoughts on Taper (Video)

Reported by Karl Ortegon.

Texas alum, Jack Conger, looked sharp with a 48.76 swim in the 100 free representing NCAP. That’s a PR by .04, beating the 48.80 he did in Atlanta. Conger has now logged his only two instances of being sub-49, ever, this year. He ranks 2nd among Americans this year behind only Nathan Adrian (48.58). Conger is definitely looking like a fantastic option for the USA relays for this summer. It will be interesting to see If he decided to try out the double of 200 fly/100 free on the first day of US Nationals, or if he just decides to focus on one or the other.

Above, Conger admits that he doesn’t actually enjoy taper a whole lot. Jack says he enjoys pumping out the yardage, and doing less work makes him uncomfortable, something him and coach Eddie Reese butt heads about at times. His focus now, though, is relaxing and focusing on having fun with his racing.