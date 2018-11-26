Andover Completes Five-Peat at 2018 MIAA D1 Girls Champs

2018 MIAA D1 GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIPS

November 18, 2018

Boston, MA (Harvard)

Results on Meet Mobile ‘MIAA Fall Div 1 State Champs’

The Andover girls excelled on their way to their fifth-straight MIAA D1 state title before Thanksgiving at the State Championships in Boston.

They kicked off their 2018 state title campaign with a come-from-behind win in the 200 medley relay, going six tenths ahead of Acton-Boxborough with a 1:50.06 with a great 24.16 anchor leg from Emily Clements, who was about eight tenths quicker than Acton Boxborough’s anchor.

Seniors Victoria Ambrose and Julia Donahue were exceptional in the 200 IM, going 1-2 in an incredibly tight finish. Ambrose eked out the win in 2:04.24, just ahead of Andover teammate Donahue (2:04.29). Clements, a junior, earned fourth with a 2:06.77. Ambrose later went on to win the 500 free, too, with a 5:05.50.

Donahue would go on to grab a win of her own, though, in the 100 breast. There, she posted a 1:05.74 for the victory. Mia Galat, the butterflier on Andover’s 200 medley relay, returned for a win in the 100 fly at 56.03. Diver Sydney Ho hit a 460.65 to claim the 1-meter diving title, while Ambrose, Donahue, Galat, and Clements secured the 400 free relay with a 3:33.49.

Malia Amuan, a freshman out of North Andover, was the only non-Andover swimmers to win two events. She swept the 200/100 free combo, going 1:50.55 in the 200 and then 52.23 to take the 100. Isabella Korbly, an Acton-Boxborough sophomore, was 55.28 to claim the 100 back — she was the only finisher under 1:00.

The other winner on the day was Needham’s Zoei Howard, who took the 50 in 24.58, while she anchored Needham to the 200 free relay victory at 1:41.46.

TEAM TOP 5

1. Andover – 519

2. Acton-Boxborough – 224

3. Newton North – 206.5

4. Needham – 191

5. Framingham – 163.5