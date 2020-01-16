Amy Bilquist Undergoes Knee Surgery, Hopes to Return to Racing in March

2019 U.S. 100 back national champion Amy Bilquist has undergone knee surgery to remove her plica (a typically harmless membrane fold in the knee present in roughly half the population), address a torn meniscus, and do some additional tendon clean-up.

Bilquist, an American record-holder as part of her alma mater Cal’s 200 free relay at the 2019 NCAA Championships, found out about the need to have surgery right before the start of the inaugural International Swimming League season.

Coming off of a U.S. National Championship in the 100 back this past summer, she chose to hold off on the surgery and push through her injuries to compete with the LA Current this fall.

Through injury, she put up SCM times of 53.75 in the 100 free, 26.64 in the 50 back, 56.59 in the 100 back, and 2:01.61 in the 200 back, while she was 25.73 in the 50 free, 59.96 in the 100 free, and 2:11.28 in the 200 back in LCM, all of which were at the 2019 U.S. Open.

BILQUIST’S FULL EXPLANATION