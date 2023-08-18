American University Adds 19 Newcomers For 2023-24 Season

Courtesy: American Athletics/Sasha Liu

WASHINGTON – Third-year head coach Garland Bartlett, of American University men’s and women’s swimming & diving, has announced the addition of 19 newcomers to the program for 2023-24. The team has grown in talent and depth in each year of Bartlett’s tenure, and the coming year proves to be no exception.

This briefing on the Eagles’ 19 newcomers was put together by senior team manager, Sasha Liu .

Jordan Carpentieri joins the team from Long Island, N.Y. She is Sayville High School’s record-holder in the 100 butterfly and led the team to a fifth-place finish at the 2022 NYS Federation Championships in the 200 medley relay. She has been an NYS finalist multiple times, as well as a sectional qualifier.

She is set to make an immediate impact in the 400 free relay as her 100 free time would have been fourth on the team last year. She would have made the newly added “C” final in the 200 fly at the Patriot League Championships and would have been just on the outside of scoring in the 100 fly and 100 breaststroke.

Carpentieri’s best short course yards (SCY) times are:

100 Fly – 57.89

200 Fly – 2:08.32

100 Free – 53.84

100 Breast – 1:07.26

Maggie Fanning , the lone diver of the class, joins the team after spending a year at Case Western Reserve University. She is originally from Chicago.

Her top scores are:

1-meter (6 Dives) – 222.20

3-meter (6 Dives) – 218.05

Fanning’s scores from last year would have been second on the team only behind rising sophomore Peyton Thurman . Fanning would have been just been outside scoring last year with it taking a 225.05 and 234.60 to make the consolation finals in the 1-meter and 3-meter, respectively.

Lian Jeong Engle travels across the country from San Francisco to join American’s team. She most recently finished third with her school, St. Ignatius Prep, in the 400 free relay at the CIF State Championships. She is also a Futures qualifier in the 50 free and 100 free.

Her best times in the 50 free and 100 free would have been ranked second on the team this past year, only behind rising senior Mimi Watts . She would have scored in the “B” final of the 50 free, the “C” final of the 100 breaststroke, and would have tied for first alternate in the 100 free. Her best times already put her in the top 16 all-time at AU in all three events.

Jeong Engle’s best SCY times are:

50 Free – 23.70

100 Free – 52.41

100 Breast – 1:06.06

Isabel McGovern will travel down to D.C. after spending a year at Dickinson College. Originally from Lexington, Mass., she was the 2023 Centennial Conference champion in the 100 and 200 fly.

Her best times in the 200 IM and 200 free would have been the fastest on AU’s roster this past year. In the 100 and 200 fly, she would have made the “B” final and her 200 IM would have just been out of scoring range. She offers several events that would place in the top 16 all-time at AU, and will be a great relay swimmer in addition to her individual events.

McGovern’s best SCY times are:

100 Free – 52.63

200 Free – 1:53.34

100 Fly – 56.54

200 Fly – 2:05.59

200 IM – 2:08.09

Fiona McMahon will join the team from Cheltenham, Pa. She is the Cheltenham High School record-holder in the 200 and 500 free.

Her best time in the 500 would have ranked her fourth on AU’s roster this past year. In addition, she can challenge for a relay spot as her 100 and 200 free times would have been fifth on the team last year.

McMahon’s best SCY times are:

100 Free – 54.29

200 Free – 1:56.84

500 Free – 5:10.07

Dylan Moulton will join AU’s team as a sophomore after spending a season at UMass Amherst. She was a finalist multiple times at the Missouri State Championships while at Lafayette High School in St. Louis, Mo.

She will make an immediate impact on relays as all of her freestyle events would have been in the top four on the team. Her best times would have just been on the outside of scoring at the PL Championships.

Her best SCY times are:

50 Free – 24.25

100 Free – 52.98

200 Free – 1:54.75

Marley Reese joins the team from Pittsburgh, Pa. She was the PIAA 3A runner-up in the 200 medley relay with her team at Mt. Lebanon High School in 2023. She also made finals individually at that meet, finishing 15th in the 100 breaststroke.

Her best time in the 100 breaststroke would have ranked second on the team this past year, only behind now-graduated Maddie Mara . She would have made the “C” final in the 100 breastroke at the 2023 PL Championships.

Reese’s best SCY times are:

100 Breast – 1:05.71

200 Breast – 2:25.41

200 IM – 2:09.88

Ella Shifflett , a Swarthmore, Pa. native, will make the trip just slightly southwest to join the Eagles’ swim team. She was a PIAA District 1 qualifier all four years at Strath Haven High School.

She will help rebuild the mid-distance freestyle and IM groups as AU has lost four out of five swimmers who competed in the 500 free at the 2023 PL Championships, as well as two of three swimmers that competed in the 400 IM. Her best 200 and 500 free times would have ranked fifth on AU’s roster this past year.

Shifflett’s best SCY times are:

200 Free – 1:56.78

500 Free – 5:11.62

400 IM – 4:41.92

Rebecca Siegel travels down from Hubbardston, Mass., to join the Eagles this fall. She was a finalist multiple times at the 2023 ISCA Senior Cup and is also a Futures qualifier in the 100 fly.

She has a variety of events to choose from. Her 100 fly would have scored in the “B” final at the 2023 PL Championships with both of her backstroke events also in the “C” final range. Her 100 free would have been fifth on AU’s roster last year, giving her potential for a relay spot.

Her best SCY times are:

100 Fly – 56.48

100 Back – 58.29

100 Free – 53.60

200 Back – 2:05.36

Natalie Webb will make the 30-minute drive south from Gaithersburg, Md. to join the AU swim and dive team. She was the bronze medalist at the 2023 Maryland 4A State Championships in the 500 free.

Her best time in the 500 would’ve been the fastest time on AU’s roster this past year and her best 200 time would have been second. She sets herself up to be an integral part of the 800 free relay and can challenge for a 400 free relay spot with a time that would’ve ranked sixth on AU’s roster this past year.

Her best SCY times are:

500 Free – 5:03.53

200 Free – 1:54.69

100 Free – 54.29

Kate Williams joins the team from Vernon Hills, Ill. She was a 2022 IHSA State Qualifier and is a multi-time sectional qualifier.

Much like Webb, Williams sets herself up to be a strong part of AU’s 800 free relay as her best time in the 200 free would’ve been second on the team last year. Her 100 fly is intriguing, as her best time of 58.78 would’ve been fifth on AU’s roster last year. A mid-distance freestyler/sprint butterflier is an odd combo to find but it’s Williams’ best option for a third event at the moment.

Her best SCY times are:

500 Free – 5:06.22

200 Free – 1:55.19

100 Fly – 58.78

On the men’s side, Kyler Alcebar will join the team from Bayonne, N.J. He helped his team, Seton Hall Prep, win a NJ State Championship in 2022 and was named to the All-Conference team in 2022.

His 100 breastroke time would have been fifth on AU’s roster last year, his 200 breaststroke would have been fourth, and his 200 IM would have been seventh, giving the Eagles more depth in the breaststroke and IM events.

Alcebar’s best SCY times are:

100 Breast – 59.69

200 Breast – 2:10.90 200 IM – 1:59.21

Henry Bysshe makes his way from Sparta, N.J., where he swam for Pope John XIII Regional High School and the Sussex County Swordfish. He was a 2022 NJ State Championship finalist and a 2023 YMCA National Qualifier.

His best 100 back time would have ranked third on the team’s roster last year, giving AU some much-needed depth in the backstroke events. He also would’ve been ranked sixth in both the 50 and the 100 free on AU’s team, putting him within striking distance of a relay spot.

His best SCY times are:

50 Free – 21.91

100 Free – 47.64

100 Back – 52.71

200 Free – 1:46.22

Daniel Coughlin will join the team as a sophomore after spending a year at William & Mary. Originally from McLean, Va., he helped his high school team (Langley) to district and regional championships in 2021.

His 200 fly would have been the fastest on the AU team this past year and it would have put him in the “C” final at the 2023 PL Championships. In addition, his best time in the 200 free sets him up for a potential spot on the 800 free relay as it would’ve been ranked fifth on the team this past year.

Coughlin’s best SCY times are:

200 Fly – 1:53.91

100 Fly – 51.69

200 Free – 1:44.23

Connor Florence will make the trip down to D.C. from Worthington, Ohio. While at Thomas Worthington High School, he was All-Ohio selection for the six years he swam varsity. He was also honorable mention All-State for water polo.

He is set to make an immediate impact for the Eagles as his freestyle events would have been ranked third on the team’s roster this past year. His best times in the 50 and the 100 free would have made the “C” final at the 2023 PL Championships. He will also look to be a key leg on both the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.

Florence’s best SCY times are:

50 Free – 20.71

100 Free – 45.95

100 Fly – 52.11

Campbell Hall will travel down from Boston to join the Eagles this fall. While at Beaver Country Day School, he set eight school records and was a three-time NEPSAC champion.

His 200 back time would have been the fastest on AU’s roster last year, just ahead of rising sophomore Nate Coleman . He would’ve been third on AU’s roster in both the 100 back and the 400 IM. His 200 back time would have put him safely in the “C” Final at the 2023 PL Championships.

Hall’s best SCY times are:

200 Back – 1:52.05

100 Back – 52.35

200 IM – 1:58.79

400 IM – 4:15.71

Brent Hinckley is the first southerner in this class to come to D.C., hailing from New Bern, N.C. He was named to the All-Conference team in 2021, 2022, and 2023 for New Bern High School. He is also a YMCA National qualifier.

His biggest impact will come in the 200 and the 500 free. He would’ve ranked sixth in the 200 and fifth in the 500 on AU’s roster last year. He’ll look to challenge for a spot on AU’s 800 free relay.

Hinckley’s best SCY times are:

200 Free – 1:44.53

500 Free – 4:44.50

100 Free – 49.57

Lucas Standridge will come to the team from Warren, N.J. and Watchung Hills Regional High School. He was a NJ State Championship finalist in 2023 and is also a YMCA National qualifier.

His 200 free would have ranked him second on AU’s roster last year while his 500 would have ranked him third. He would’ve been just outside scoring for both events at the 2023 PL Championships. He’ll look to be part of AU’s 800 free relay and could be part of the 400 free relay, as his best 100 free would have ranked him sixth on AU’s roster last year.

Standridge’s best SCY times are:

200 Free – 1:42.88

500 Free – 4:41.00

100 Free – 47.88

Ryan Tiffany will join the AU team after traveling all the way from Goodyear, Ariz. He was the bronze medalist in the 100 fly at the 2022 Arizona State Championships while representing Verrado High School.

His 200 fly would have been the second-fastest on the team this past year. His time also would have snuck him into the “C” final at the 2023 PL Championships. His 100 fly would’ve ranked him fourth on AU’s roster last year and he’ll add extra depth to the team in the 200 free.

Tiffany’s best SCY times are:

200 Fly – 1:54.11

100 Fly – 51.50

200 Free – 1:47.73