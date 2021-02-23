Alys Lindsay of Hong Kong International School Joins NYU Class of 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Hong Kong International School’s Alys Lindsay has verbally committed to New York University for fall 2021. Lindsay has had stints training in the United States, first with Saline Swim Team in Michigan and then with the Irvine NOVAquatics in California.

“I am super excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at New York University! Thank you to my family, coaches, friends and Rick at ACCrecruits for all their support to get me to where I am today. Go Violets!”

TOP TIMES (LCM / SCY conv.)

50 free – 28.71 / 25.31

100 free – 1:01.41 / 54.49

200 free – 2:13.58 / 1:57.56

100 fly – 1:08.11 / 59.08

Lindsay’s best event is the 100 butterfly, where her LCM best converts to a sub-minute performance in yards.

The NYU women finished second in the UAA Conference last season, behind only NCAA defending champions Emory. The Violets were led in the 100 fly last year by current sophomore Bella Brosvik (55.98) and senior Ricky Yuen (56.22). With her converted time, Lindsay would’ve been the #5 100 butterflier on NYU’s roster last year.

In the 100 fly, Lindsay’s converted best would’ve scored in the C-final at the 2020 UAA Championships.

Lindsay joins Hannah Arndt in NYU’s incoming class.

