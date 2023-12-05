All the Links You Need for the 2023 European Short Course Championships

2023 EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

With the 2023 European Short Course Championships kicking off in just about seven hours, use this post for all the links you need as we head into the meet, including the event schedule, start times, results links, and the live stream link.

There’s a star-studded lineup headed to Romania this week, headlined by hometown favorite David Popovici, France’s Maxime Grousset, and Italy’s Thomas Ceccon.

START TIMES & EVENT SCHEDULE

The competition will have prelim sessions beginning at 9:30 a.m. local time, which will be 2:30 a.m. Eastern Time and 11:30 p.m. Pacific. Finals will then be at 6:00 p.m. local, which is 11:00 a.m. ET and 8:00 a.m. PT.

The meet will run from Tuesday, Dec. 5 until Sunday, Dec. 10.

START TIMES PRELIMS FINALS Local Start Time 9:30 a.m. 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time 2:30 a.m. 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time 11:30 p.m. (previous day) 8:00 a.m.

Day 1

Women’s 400 IM

Men’s 400 freestyle

Women’s 50 freestyle semifinals

Men’s 50 backstroke semifinals

Women’s 100 breaststroke semifinals

Men’s 100 butterfly semifinals

Women’s 200 free relay

Men’s 200 free relay

Day 2

Women’s 50 free

Men’s 50 back

Women’s 100 breast

Men’s 50 free semifinals

Women’s 200 fly semifinals

Men’s 100 fly

Women’s 800 free

Men’s 100 breast semifinals

Women’s 200 back semifinals

Women’s 100 IM semifinals

Men’s 200 medley relay

Day 3

Women’s 200 back

Men’s 50 free

Women’s 200 fly

Men’s 200 IM semifinals

Women’s 100 free semifinals

Men’s 100 back semifinals

Women’s 100 IM

Men’s 1500 free

Women’s 200 breast semifinals

Men’s 200 fly semifinals

Women’s 50 back semifinals

Men’s 100 breast

Women’s 200 medley relay

Day 4

Men’s 200 IM

Women’s 100 free

Men’s 100 back

Women’s 100 back semifinals

Mens’ 200 free semifinals

Women’s 100 fly semifinals

Women’s 200 breast

Men’s 200 fly

Women’s 50 back

Men’s 200 breast semifinals

Women’s 200 IM semifinals

Men’s 50 fly semifinals

Women’s 1500 free

Day 5

Women’s 100 back

Men’s 200 free

Women’s 100 fly

Men’s 200 breast

Women’s 200 free semifinals

Women’s 200 IM

Men’s 50 fly

Men’s 100 IM semifinals

Women’s 50 breast semifinals

Men’s 50 breast semifinals

Men’s 100 free semifinals

Women’s 50 fly semifinals

Men’s 200 back semifinals

Mixed 200 free relay

Day 6

Men’s 100 IM

Men’s 50 breast

Women’s 200 free

Men’s 200 back

Women’s 400 free

Men’s 400 IM

Women’s 50 breast

Men’s 100 free

Women’s 50 fly

Men’s 800 free

Mixed 200 medley relay

ENTRIES & RESULTS

Live results throughout the competition will be available at microplustiming.

LIVE STREAMING

There’s no definitive live stream link as of yet, European Aquatics has said the competition will be streamed live on the meet website, which you can find here.

Additionally, the meet is also expected to be featured on LEN TV, which you can find here.

Live Stream Links