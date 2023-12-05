All the Links You Need for the 2023 European Short Course Championships

2023 EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- December 5-10, 2023
- Otopeni Olympic Swimming Complex, Bucharest, Romania
- Short Course Meters (25 meters)
- Prelims 2:30 a.m. (ET), Finals 11 a.m. (ET)
- Entries Book
- Live Results (Omega)
- Live Results (Microplus Timing)
- Preview
With the 2023 European Short Course Championships kicking off in just about seven hours, use this post for all the links you need as we head into the meet, including the event schedule, start times, results links, and the live stream link.
There’s a star-studded lineup headed to Romania this week, headlined by hometown favorite David Popovici, France’s Maxime Grousset, and Italy’s Thomas Ceccon.
START TIMES & EVENT SCHEDULE
The competition will have prelim sessions beginning at 9:30 a.m. local time, which will be 2:30 a.m. Eastern Time and 11:30 p.m. Pacific. Finals will then be at 6:00 p.m. local, which is 11:00 a.m. ET and 8:00 a.m. PT.
The meet will run from Tuesday, Dec. 5 until Sunday, Dec. 10.
|START TIMES
|PRELIMS
|FINALS
|Local Start Time
|9:30 a.m.
|6:00 p.m.
|Eastern Time
|2:30 a.m.
|11:00 a.m.
|Pacific Time
|11:30 p.m. (previous day)
|8:00 a.m.
Day 1
- Women’s 400 IM
- Men’s 400 freestyle
- Women’s 50 freestyle semifinals
- Men’s 50 backstroke semifinals
- Women’s 100 breaststroke semifinals
- Men’s 100 butterfly semifinals
- Women’s 200 free relay
- Men’s 200 free relay
Day 2
- Women’s 50 free
- Men’s 50 back
- Women’s 100 breast
- Men’s 50 free semifinals
- Women’s 200 fly semifinals
- Men’s 100 fly
- Women’s 800 free
- Men’s 100 breast semifinals
- Women’s 200 back semifinals
- Women’s 100 IM semifinals
- Men’s 200 medley relay
Day 3
- Women’s 200 back
- Men’s 50 free
- Women’s 200 fly
- Men’s 200 IM semifinals
- Women’s 100 free semifinals
- Men’s 100 back semifinals
- Women’s 100 IM
- Men’s 1500 free
- Women’s 200 breast semifinals
- Men’s 200 fly semifinals
- Women’s 50 back semifinals
- Men’s 100 breast
- Women’s 200 medley relay
Day 4
- Men’s 200 IM
- Women’s 100 free
- Men’s 100 back
- Women’s 100 back semifinals
- Mens’ 200 free semifinals
- Women’s 100 fly semifinals
- Women’s 200 breast
- Men’s 200 fly
- Women’s 50 back
- Men’s 200 breast semifinals
- Women’s 200 IM semifinals
- Men’s 50 fly semifinals
- Women’s 1500 free
Day 5
- Women’s 100 back
- Men’s 200 free
- Women’s 100 fly
- Men’s 200 breast
- Women’s 200 free semifinals
- Women’s 200 IM
- Men’s 50 fly
- Men’s 100 IM semifinals
- Women’s 50 breast semifinals
- Men’s 50 breast semifinals
- Men’s 100 free semifinals
- Women’s 50 fly semifinals
- Men’s 200 back semifinals
- Mixed 200 free relay
Day 6
- Men’s 100 IM
- Men’s 50 breast
- Women’s 200 free
- Men’s 200 back
- Women’s 400 free
- Men’s 400 IM
- Women’s 50 breast
- Men’s 100 free
- Women’s 50 fly
- Men’s 800 free
- Mixed 200 medley relay
ENTRIES & RESULTS
Live results throughout the competition will be available at microplustiming.
LIVE STREAMING
There’s no definitive live stream link as of yet, European Aquatics has said the competition will be streamed live on the meet website, which you can find here.
Additionally, the meet is also expected to be featured on LEN TV, which you can find here.
Live Stream Links