All-American Elijah Sohn Re-Enters Transfer Portal, May Play Football Instead

SMU swimmer Elijah Sohn has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal to explore a second transfer after swimming just one race for the Mustangs. College football insiders are suggesting that he might be making a sport switch to college football.

SMU transfer Elijah Sohn (@elijah_sohn_) Sohn is an interesting prospect. He was an all-american swimmer at TAMU last season but is now at SMU. He will play TE at the next level w/ measurements of 6-4.5, 240. He currently trains with former NFL TE Jermichael Finley. pic.twitter.com/L9UtgRlQJe — Brandon Howard (@BHoward_11) May 28, 2022

Sohn began his collegiate career at Texas A&M in the 2020-2021 season, where as a freshman he earned an Honorable Mention All-America honor. Sohn split 43.76 to anchor A&M’s 16th-place 400 free relay in the timed-final event.

In July 2021, he announced that he would transfer to SMU for his sophomore season. He only swam one meet for the Mustangs, however, the season-opening SMU Classic. There, he finished 10th in the 50 free in 20.79, 11th in the 100 free in 45.23, and was on SMU’s 800 free relay.

Because this is Sohn’s second transfer, he would need to receive an NCAA waiver to be eligible immediately. Waivers are granted in cases of family hardship, coaching changes, discontinued academic programs, or if a sport is cut.

Primarily a sprint freestyler, Sohn attended Aledo High School in suburban Fort Worth. There, as a high school senior, he was the Texas 5A (smaller high schools) State Champion in the 200 yard freestyle (1:37.02). He also placed 3rd in the 100 free. He won the 200 free as a junior in 2019 as well.

Sohn’s Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 20.21

100 free – 43.85

200 free – 1:35.53

When discussing his departure from A&M, Sohn said he faced “a lot of difficulties and persecution at A&M,” saying that he ” Prayed for (his) next steps, and the Lord put SMU on (his) heart.” He said that those “difficulties and persecution” were not the reason he transferred.

Sohn was one of two SMU men to enter the transfer portal this week. Also going in was Tyler Mansheim, who won the 100 free title at the two-team AAC Conference Championship meet in February, also entered the portal. Another sprinter, Mansheim has personal bests of 20.23 in the 50 free, 43.63 in the 100 free, and 1:35.69 in the 200 free.

Mansheim, like Sohn, just finished his sophomore season of eligibility, meaning that he has two years left plus a possible COVID-19 waiver season.

Entering the NCAA Transfer Portal does not require a student-athlete to transfer; rather, it gives them more flexibility to contact coaches at other programs to explore the possibility of transferring.