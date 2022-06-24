Texas Adds Canadian Diver Sarah Carruthers to Class of 2022 Commits

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Canada Senior Nationals finalist Sarah Carruthers has decided to continue her academic and diving career at the University of Texas in the fall of 2022.

Carruthers trains and competes for Dive Ontario. She placed 5th on platform at the 2022 Canada Senior Nationals and she also finaled on 3-meter where she finished in 7th place. In 2021, she qualified for the Canadian Junior Trials where she placed 8th in the platform final.

Carruthers is joining a dominant training group of divers at Texas. Their women’s team is coming off their 10th consecutive Big 12 Conference Championship title win last season under head coach Carol Capitani. There, rising sophomore Hailey Hernandez (a 2021 Olympic finalist on 3-meter) won 1-meter for the Longhorns. Jordan Skilken and Paola Pineda placed 1-2 on platform as well. Pineda was voted the 2021 Big 12 Championship Diver of the Meet after winning 1-meter and platform and she is using her fifth year of eligibility at Texas next season. Skilken will also be returning, as a senior.

The Longhorns’ head diving coach, Matt Scoggin, is entering his 29th season of coaching with Texas. He represented the U.S. at the 1992 Olympics and was the U.S. Olympic diving coach in 2000 and 2008.

Carruthers joins Texas’ impressive crew of class of 2022 swim recruits Lydia Jacoby (a Tokyo Olympic medalist), Chase Davidson, Brooke Adams, Emily Carpenter, Meghan DiMartile, Ella Myers, Sienna Schellenger, and Lindsey Hosch.

Diving Video:

What an amazing 407c from @sarahcarruthers.diving Posted by Toronto Diving Academy on Wednesday, April 27, 2022

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.