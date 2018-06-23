Alex Walsh Goes 1:01 100 Back on Day 2 of NAC Summer Sizzler

2018 BRIDGEATHLETIC SUMMER SIZZLER

Thursday-Saturday, June 21-23rd

Centennial SportsPlex, Nashville, TN

Hosted by Nashville Aquatic Club

The 2018 BridgeAthletic Summer Sizler, hosted by Nashville Aquatic Club, continued on day 2 with fast times through every age group. Alex Walsh went a 1:01.71 to win the girl open 100 back, which is just .87 seconds off her best time of 1:00.84. Walsh also posted a 26.62 to get 7th in the 50 free, which was significantly off her best time of 25.93. Gretchen Walsh, the sister of Alex Walsh, came in 2nd in the girls open 50 free to Mallory Comerford. Comerford posted a 25.44 to win, while Walsh came in 2nd with a 26.22. Both Comerford and Walsh were about half a second off their best times.

Grigory Tarasevich won the boys open 100 back with a 54.83, which was 1.8 seconds off his personal best of 53.03 from last Summer. Erik Risolvato took the boys open 50 free with a 22.87, narrowly missing his prelims mark by .15 seconds.

Zach Harting and Nicolas Albiero tied for first in the 200 fly with a 2:00.04. Harting has a best time of 1:56.65, while Albiero’s best is 1:58.17. Ella Nelson, a 16 year old who won the 100 breast with her first-ever sub-1:10 performance yesterday, took the 200 breast on day 2 with a 2:29.41. That time was nearly 2.5 seconds off her best time of 2:27.04.

14 year old Chase Davison took the girls 13-14 200 breast with a 2:33.36, notching a best time by 1.21 seconds. 12 year old Jenna Brown won the girls 11-12 100 fly with a 1:07.06, knocking over 1.5 seconds off her previous best of 1:08.69.