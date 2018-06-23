Brazil Announces Short Course Worlds Qualifying Times

Brazil’s swimming federation has announced its selection criteria for the 2018 Short Course World Championships, with qualifying times based on the third-place qualifiers from the 2016 World Championships meet.

The CBDA, Brazil’s national swimming governing body, says that it will select its Short Course Worlds team at the Jose Finkel Trophy in August. That’s typically Brazil’s short course national championship meet. Athletes who finish inside the top 2 at that meet while meeting a qualifying time will earn automatic Short Course Worlds roster spots. If automatic bids don’t fill 20 roster spots for men and women, the CBDA can invite other athletes based on the top times in Olympic events.

The qualifying times are based on the third overall time from semifinals of the 2016 Short Course World Championships in Windsor. In events without semifinals, the times come from the heats. You can read the full explanation of the selection criteria on BestSwimming.br in its original Portuguese here. The full qualifying times are below:

Women Event Men 24.04 50 free 21.29 52.47 100 free 46.77 1:54.10 200 free 1:43.50 4:02.23 400 free 3:38.70 8:23.51 800 free N/A N/A 1500 free 14:30.92 25.50 50 fly 22.53 56.68 100 fly 49.84 2:05.43 200 fly 1:51.68 26.29 50 back 23.16 56.69 100 back 50.10 2:03.74 200 back 1:51.17 29.88 50 breast 26.08 1:04.72 100 breast 57.00 2:20.26 200 breast 2:04.19 58.96 100 IM 52.41 2:07.65 200 IM 1:53.94 4:31.14 400 IM 4:04.43

The 2016 Short Course Worlds could be a big one for Brazil, with iconic sprinter Cesar Cielo skipping Pan Pacs and the South American Championships to focus solely on the Short Course World Championships this year.