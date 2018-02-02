Both Alabama Swimmers Involved in Collision Released from Hospital

Both University of Alabama swimmers involved in Thursday evening’s collision at Auburn’s James E. Martin Aquatic Center were released from the hospital on Thursday evening, and are “expected to make full recoveries,” an Alabama spokesperson told SwimSwam on Friday afternoon.

The two swimmers were both treated by medical staff after they collided when one dove in to the pool and hit the other. One swimmer was air-lifted to nearby Columbus, Georgia. While there are several ‘medical centers’ in Auburn, there are no full-scale hospitals in the city itself. There are a few in surrounding communities, but they lack trauma centers.

Alabama began competition on Friday morning at the Auburn University Invite. Neither swimmer will race at this weekend’s meet.