Enter To Win A Championship Package

by SwimSwam Partner Content Off

February 02nd, 2018 Industry, Lifestyle

Contest is courtesy of blueseventy, a SwimSwam partner

Swim your best this meet season with a Championship Package Giveaway.

Two (2) lucky winners will receive the following:

  • neroFIT competition suit from blueseventy – perfect for championship meet season. The neroFIT is ideal for any level of swimmer who wants performance and comfort. It is built with a lightweight, flexible, and very hydrophobic fabric. It features fully bonded seams, a stitch-less construction and is FINA approved. Also from blueseventy will be a gear package including a Streamline Bag, Cap and Goggles.
  • One-Year Subscription to SwimSwam MAGAZINE – includes 4 issues (mailed quarterly). Every issue is packed with spectacular swim photos, in-depth, insider interviews, training insights and global swimming features, all from the #1 swimming news source in the world. Swim Swam Magazine is an over-size, premium publication.

Enter to win on the blueseventy Facebook page here.  Please fill in your information, and remember to share the contest after you hit submit.

***Each referral earns you an additional entry. 

***Please note that all questions must be answered, unless marked (optional).

About blueseventy

Aptly named because 70% of the earth is covered in water, we make products that empower swimmers to achieve their personal bests. Since 1993, we design, test, refine and craft products using superior materials and revolutionary details that equate to comfort, freedom from restriction and ultimately a competitive advantage in the water.

