Enter To Win A Championship Package

Contest is courtesy of blueseventy, a SwimSwam partner

Swim your best this meet season with a Championship Package Giveaway.

Enter To Win Here

Two (2) lucky winners will receive the following:

neroFIT competition suit from blueseventy – perfect for championship meet season. The neroFIT is ideal for any level of swimmer who wants performance and comfort. It is built with a lightweight, flexible, and very hydrophobic fabric. It features fully bonded seams, a stitch-less construction and is FINA approved. Also from blueseventy will be a gear package including a Streamline Bag, Cap and Goggles.

One-Year Subscription to SwimSwam MAGAZINE – includes 4 issues (mailed quarterly). Every issue is packed with spectacular swim photos, in-depth, insider interviews, training insights and global swimming features, all from the #1 swimming news source in the world. Swim Swam Magazine is an over-size, premium publication.

Enter To Win Here

Enter to win on the blueseventy Facebook page here. Please fill in your information, and remember to share the contest after you hit submit.

***Each referral earns you an additional entry.