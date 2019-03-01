Akron Breaks MAC 200 Free Relay Record on Day 2 of Championships

Mid-American Conference (MAC) – Women

Wednesday, February 27 – March 2

University of Akron, Akron, OH (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Akron (5x) (results)

Live results (Coming soon)

Live Video

Championship Central

Akron is the heavy favorite to win a sixth straight title, and they swam up to that standard today. They won three of the four events on the day, and had many athletes tin the top 8 throughout the program. In addition, Akron wrapped up the evening’s races with a MAC record and NCAA A cut in the 200 freestyle relay.

Team Standings after Day 2:

1. Akron – 319

2. Eastern Michigan – 221

3. Buffalo – 199

4. Miami University (Ohio) – 173

5. Bowling Green – 125

6. Ohio University – 121

7. Ball State – 87

8. Toledo – 61

In the first individual swimming event of the meet, Ella Moynihan of Miami University won the 500. Moynihan’s time of 4:42.47 was only 0.05 seconds away from the MAC record she set last year. Behind Moynihan, Nicole Swartz of Eastern Michigan (4:43.84) was second and Hannah Schlegel of Ohio University (4:44.35) was third.

In the 200 IM, Akron took over, putting five in the top eight including winner Sarah Watson. Watson (55.15) was even with Camila Lins de Mello (55.12) of Miami University at halfway, but Watson then used a 33.85 breaststroke leg to get a lead, which she held on the freestyle to win in 1:57.33. Lins de Mello held on for second (1:58.31).

And Akron dominated the 50 freestyle, going 1-2-3-4. Sadie Fazekas (22.20) won the race, and teammate Ragan Engel (22.35) was second. Then Talisa Lemke of Bowling Green won the three-meter diving event with a score of 307.20.

Finally, Akron stamped their sprint dominance on the meet in the 200 freestyle relay. Engel (22.49), Fazekas (22.05), Sofia Henell (21.89), and Morgan Waggoner (22.11) combined for a time of 1:28.54, a MAC record and an NCAA A cut by 0.07 seconds. This swim comes the day after Akron also got an A cut in the 200 medley last night.