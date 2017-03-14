Aguilar, Bart Impress; Cranbrook 4-Peats at Michigan D3 Champs

2017 MICHIGAN D3 BOYS CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: March 10-11, 2017

Where: Holland Aquatic Center, MI

Full results

The boys from Cranbrook Kingswood took their fourth-straight title, earning 268 points for a slim victory over East Grand Rapids by 13 points. They did so with their depth, although they did find their way to the win column in one event, the 100 back. Sophomore Oliver Cafferty destroyed the field, clocking a 50.72 as no other competitor was able to break 52 seconds. Cranbrook Kingswood also finished 2nd in both the 200 medley relay and 400 free relay and touched 3rd in the 200 free relay.

One of the stars of the meet was Rudy Aguilar of Notre Dame, who broke a meet record and won two individual events. Aguilar, the senior, went 1:37.37 in the 200 free to shatter Justin Glanda’s 1:38.89 D3 record by well over a second. 2nd place Skyler Cook-Weeks of Holland Christian put down a 1:38.14, also under the old record. Aguilar then won the 100 free, posting a 45.71 to finish ahead of Cranbrook’s Lucas Misra (46.61).

Cook-Weeks, meanwhile, notched a D3 record of his own in the 500 free. He won the event by a landslide, touching in 4:26.96, the only finisher under 4:40. That wasn’t his first time breaking the D3 record– before he first broke it at last year’s champs, it stood at 4:32.12. He then anchored both of Holland Christian’s free relays (20.67 and 45.45, respectively), the 400 free relay winning the D3 title.

Christian Bart was another record-breaker last weekend. The East Grand Rapids junior helped lead his team to 2nd place with a win in the 50 free (20.64), which took down the 20.76 D3 record set in prelims by Chelsea’s Joey Mangner, who touched 2nd in the final to Bart. He then took down the 100 breast D3 record, swimming a 55.82 after touching 2nd to the old record-holder, Cranbrook’s Giorgio DelGrosso, last season. Bart also split a field-best 25.65 breaststroke leg on East Grand Rapids’ 200 medley relay, and anchored their 2nd place 200 free relay with a 20.15.

TEAM SCORES

1. Cranbrook Kingswood 268

2. East Grand Rapids 255

3. Holland Christian 241.5

4. Chelsea 227

5. Spring Lake 153

6. Otsego 129

7. Wayland 126

8. Byron Center 120

9. Grand Rapids Christian 71

10. Dundee 70.5