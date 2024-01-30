After Having It All, Zac Stubblety-Cook is Hungry for More, with Eyes on WR in Paris

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.
In just 12 months from July 2021 to July 2022, Zac Stubblety-Cook became Olympic Champion, World Champion, Commonwealth Games Champion, and world record-holder in the 200 Breast. One year later, he settled for silver at the 2023 World Champs and saw his world record get broken in that same race by Qin Haiyang.
Stubblety-Cook sat down with SwimSwam and spoke about struggling to find motivation after achieving every possible goal he had. The Aussie is now in the full swing of Olympic training with a new fire heading into the Aussie Trials and Paris.
And at the end of the podcast, we discuss one of his other passions: coffee.
- 0:00 Zac Stubblety-Cook Introduction
- 1:26 Getting Advice from Adam Peaty
- 4:20 Finding Motivation in 2023
- 8:15 Training for the 200 Breast
- 12:00 Racing Qin Haiyang
- 17:19 Fall Training
- 25:05 Training Camp in Flagstaff
- 28:15 First Race Since 2023 Worlds
- 36:47 Coffee Talk
- 50:32 Olympic Year
SWIMSWAM PODCAST LINKS
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Spotify
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Podbean
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Google
- Click here to listen and subscribe on YouTube
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Listen Notes
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Stitcher
- Click here to listen and subscribe on iHeartRadio
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Amazon
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Pandora
Music: Otis McDonald
www.otismacmusic.com
Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.
Will be tough. Qin seems to be unstoppable.
Qin had quite a year, no doubt, but it seems ZSC also has a lot of momentum heading into this season. Zac went 2:06.4 this past summer and was clearly not at his best.
I think by working his front end, he will *at least* be able to give Qin a run for his money. Also, ZSC is specializing and only focusing on one event. To my knowledge (which isn’t a lot because I know nothing of Qin’s training), Haiyang is still focusing on both the 100 and 200, which is trickier to balance.