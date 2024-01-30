After Having It All, Zac Stubblety-Cook is Hungry for More, with Eyes on WR in Paris

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

In just 12 months from July 2021 to July 2022, Zac Stubblety-Cook became Olympic Champion, World Champion, Commonwealth Games Champion, and world record-holder in the 200 Breast. One year later, he settled for silver at the 2023 World Champs and saw his world record get broken in that same race by Qin Haiyang.

Stubblety-Cook sat down with SwimSwam and spoke about struggling to find motivation after achieving every possible goal he had. The Aussie is now in the full swing of Olympic training with a new fire heading into the Aussie Trials and Paris.

And at the end of the podcast, we discuss one of his other passions: coffee.

0:00 Zac Stubblety-Cook Introduction

Introduction 1:26 Getting Advice from Adam Peaty

4:20 Finding Motivation in 2023

8:15 Training for the 200 Breast

12:00 Racing Qin Haiyang

17:19 Fall Training

25:05 Training Camp in Flagstaff

28:15 First Race Since 2023 Worlds

36:47 Coffee Talk

50:32 Olympic Year

