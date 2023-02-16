After Adjusting to 5 Morning Workouts per Week, Baylor Nelson Finding Groove with Aggies

2023 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

In his first individual SEC final, Baylor Nelson put on a dominant performance in the 200 IM, clocking 1:40.86 to lead a 1-2 Aggie finish with teammate Koko Bratanov.

The freshman from North Carolina admitted that college training was a hard adjustment for him at the beginning of the season, going from two morning practices per week in high school to five in College Station. However, once he grew accustomed to the intense training regimen, Nelson flourished, embracing the team culture and embodying the 12-man mentality.