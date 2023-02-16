Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

After Adjusting to 5 Morning Workouts per Week, Baylor Nelson Finding Groove with Aggies

2023 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

In his first individual SEC final, Baylor Nelson put on a dominant performance in the 200 IM, clocking 1:40.86 to lead a 1-2 Aggie finish with teammate Koko Bratanov.

The freshman from North Carolina admitted that college training was a hard adjustment for him at the beginning of the season, going from two morning practices per week in high school to five in College Station. However, once he grew accustomed to the intense training regimen, Nelson flourished, embracing the team culture and embodying the 12-man mentality.

swammer1234567
30 minutes ago

5 mornings can mean, 4 week day before class with 1 morning off and then saturday morning

Noah
1 hour ago

Why so many?

Thoughts
Reply to  Noah
1 hour ago

I feel like 5 morning practices is very typical of an elite program

chazoozle
Reply to  Thoughts
56 minutes ago

i guess it depends on how many doubles per week. either you practice every day in the morning or every day in the afternoon. Then your double is either a few days in morning or afternoon.

Popovici 1:39.9..
Reply to  Noah
1 hour ago

It’s not that many. College teams have up to 20 hours per week to train and most elite programs utilize all of that, especially for swimmers who do events beyond the 50 and 100 like Baylor. I imagine most programs do 5 mornings, 4 afternoons, and 1 Saturday workout per week (perhaps interchangeable to 4 mornings and 5 afternoons). Assuming they are each 2 hour sessions that adds up evenly to 20.

1650 Onetrick
Reply to  Noah
40 minutes ago

A lot of college programs have their larger “main” practice of the day in the morning, before classes start. And for a double, the “secondary practice” would be in the afternoon, often with more options for when to train to accommodate for class schedules and such.
So 5 morning practices really just means practicing Monday-Friday, which is a perfectly normal.

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

