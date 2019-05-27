Adult Athletes Must Complete APT Program By Summer or Risk Ineligibility

USA Swimming will require all of its adult athletes to complete an “Athlete Protection Training” (APT) program by June 23, 2019, or risk ineligibility. An adult athlete who gets an Olympic Trials cut without completing the training could invalidate that qualifying time.

The APT is not part of USA Swimming’s new Minor Athlete Abuse Prevention Policy (MAAPP), the organization says in its informational document. The Athlete Protection Training is now provided through the U.S. Center for SafeSport, and must be completed annually by all non-athlete members (coaches, officials, other non-athlete roles) and by all adult athletes (any athlete over 18 years old). The APT is a free program you take online, and automatically connects to each athlete’s entry in USA Swimming’s SWIMS database.

USA Swimming’s document says that all adult athletes will be required to take the training by June 23, though later, the document says there will be a 30-day grace period to “complete this initial training requirement.” USA Swimming also makes clear that any adult athlete who competes in a meet without completing the training would have all of their swims at that meet invalidated – including qualifying times for meets like Olympic Trials, U.S. Nationals or U.S. Open.

That would mean that we could see some Olympic Trials cuts achieved this summer that are ultimately invalidated if the athlete doesn’t complete these courses in time.

The APT includes three courses: sexual misconduct awareness education, mandatory reporting and emotional and physical misconduct. The APT is not the “Free Safe Sport Training for Minor Athletes” program, and that program does not satisfy the APT requirement.

Also of note: athletes who are 17 and about to turn 18 must complete this training before their 18th birthday, or will risk ineligibility. USA Swimming says that failing to complete the requirement “will result in an athlete’s inability to swim in a meet or at practice.”

Here are some of the important points about this new requirement: