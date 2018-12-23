Additional Age Records Fall On Final Night Of Dutch SC C’ships

2018 Dutch Short Course Open Championships

Meet Highlights

The final day of the Dutch Short Course Open Championships saw more age records go down, this time courtesy of Jari Groenhart. The 18-year-old dismantled a 200m back men’s record that’s been on the books for 18 years.

Groenhart registered a time of 1:56.98 in the morning, then went even fastest in the evening to win silver in 1:56.16. Gold went to Lander Hendrickx of Leuven Aquatics, who won just .05 ahead of Groenhart 1:56.11.

Luc Kroon, who established a Dutch National Youth Record in the men’s 200m freestyle earlier in the meet, also notched another mark tonight in the men’s 400m free. The 17-year-old dropped the Youth Record down to 3:44.37.

Winning the 400m was Maarten Brzoskowski, who stopped the clock in 3:43.44.

For the women, Nienke Jonk produced a new Dutch Record for 16-year-olds, taking 4th in the 100m fly in 1:00.19. Kinge Zandringa was the gold medalist in the event in 58.51, representing the only swimmer under 59.

Leave a Reply

About Loretta Race

Loretta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!