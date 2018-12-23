Additional Age Records Fall On Final Night Of Dutch SC C’ships

2018 Dutch Short Course Open Championships

Friday, December 21st – Sunday, December 23rd

Tilburg

SCM

Meet Highlights

The final day of the Dutch Short Course Open Championships saw more age records go down, this time courtesy of Jari Groenhart. The 18-year-old dismantled a 200m back men’s record that’s been on the books for 18 years.

Groenhart registered a time of 1:56.98 in the morning, then went even fastest in the evening to win silver in 1:56.16. Gold went to Lander Hendrickx of Leuven Aquatics, who won just .05 ahead of Groenhart 1:56.11.

Luc Kroon, who established a Dutch National Youth Record in the men’s 200m freestyle earlier in the meet, also notched another mark tonight in the men’s 400m free. The 17-year-old dropped the Youth Record down to 3:44.37.

Winning the 400m was Maarten Brzoskowski, who stopped the clock in 3:43.44.

For the women, Nienke Jonk produced a new Dutch Record for 16-year-olds, taking 4th in the 100m fly in 1:00.19. Kinge Zandringa was the gold medalist in the event in 58.51, representing the only swimmer under 59.