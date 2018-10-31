9x NH State Champ Hannah Lord Verbally Commits to Lehigh

Hannah Lord of Newfields, New Hampshire has announced her verbal pledge to Lehigh University. She will join the class of 2023 with Danielle Prekop, Sara Gaston, and Sophia Poeta.

“I chose Lehigh because of the fantastic environment of the team and the school! I was so happy to work with Eric and Rob, and am excited to work with them for the next four years! I can’t wait to be a mountain hawk! Go Lehigh!!”

Lord is a senior at Exeter High School, whom she helped win the NHIAA Division 1 Swimming and Diving state titles in her freshman and junior seasons. At the 2016 state meet, she won the 200 IM (2:12.23) and 100 breast (1:09.42) individually and led off the winning 400 free relay as a freshman. The following year, she swam fly (26.19) on the winning 200 medley relay, defended her title in the 200 IM (2:08.09), and won the 500 free (5:04.57). This past high school season, she contributed another fly leg to the 1st-place 200 medley relay, came in 2nd in the 200 free (1:56.34), won the 200 IM one event later (2:09.36), and led off the winning 400 free relay (55.02).

Lord swims year-round for the club team Seacoast Swimming Association. She will help replenish the Mountain Hawks’ distance group which lost two seniors to graduation after last season Meghan Thompson, who won the 20 free, was runner-up in the 500, and placed 4th in the 1650 at 2018 Patriot League Championships, and Abby Thompson (unrelated to Meghan), who scored in the 500 and 1650. Lord will overlap two years with current sophomore Sam Gallego, who finaled in the 500/1650 free and 400 IM last season. Lord would have been 11th in the mile and would have made the B final in the 400 IM.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 17:05.92

1000 free – 10:19.48

500 free – 5:04.29

200 free – 1:56.27

400 IM – 4:29.80

200 IM – 2:08.09