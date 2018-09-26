Maccabiah Games Medalist Danielle Prekop Hands Verbal Commitment to Lehigh

Danielle Prekop, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Jersey City, New Jersey, has verbally committed to Lehigh University’s class of 2023, where she’ll join Sara Gaston and Sophia Poeta in the fall of 2019.

“I’m excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at Lehigh University! I knew it was right for me after I met Coach Herb and Coach Bugby, but after meeting the team I knew it was the only school for me. Everyone was so welcoming and the great atmosphere is contagious. I can’t wait to be a Mountain Hawk!”

Prekop represented Team USA at the World Maccabiah Games in Israel last summer, winning silver medals in the 400 IM and 800 free relay in the 16-and-under competition. She swims distance freestyle, breast, fly, and IM and has Winter Juniors cuts in the 200 breast and 200 IM. This summer she wound up the LCM season at New Jersey Junior Olympics, swimming the 100/200/400/800 free, 100/200 breast, 200 fly, and 200/400 IM. Throughout the summer she improved her lifetime bests in the 100/200 free, 100/200 breast, 100 fly, and 400 IM. Last spring she was a finalist at Buffalo Sectionals in the 200 breast and 200/400 IM and at the New Jersey State Championships she won the 200 breast and finished among the top 4 in the 500 free, 200 fly, and 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

500 free – 4:58.58

1000 free – 10:12.10

1650 free – 17:19.34

200 breast – 2:19.79

200 fly – 2:06.84

200 IM – 2:06.06

400 IM – 4:24.72