YNats A-Finalist Sophie Poeta Makes Verbal Commitment to Lehigh

Sophia Poeta from Berwyn, Pennsylvania has announced her verbal commitment to Lehigh University for the fall of 2019. She will join Sara Gaston in the class of 2023.

“After my official visit to Lehigh, I knew that it was the place for me. I felt like I fit right in with the team and had a great connection with both Coach Herb and Coach Bugby. I loved seeing the team’s dedication to academics while also competing on an outstanding swim team. I want to thank my family, coaches and friends for helping me along in this process. Can’t wait to be a Mountain Hawk!”

Poeta is a senior at Conestoga High School where she swims back and free and is a member of the school record-holding 200 medley relay, 200 free relay and 400 free relay squads. A three-time State qualifier, Poeta place 2nd in the 100 back at the 2018 PIAA AAA District I Championships. She then went on to the AAA State Meet and placed 5th in the 100 back her junior year.

Poeta swims year-round for the Upper Main Line YMCA and is a member of their National Team. She had a strong summer season, going best times in the LCM 50/100 free and the 50/200 back at the YMCA Long Course National Championships, placing 6th in the 100 back, 7th in the 50 back, and 8th in the 50 free. She swam her personal best LCM 100 back a few weeks earlier at the TYR Pro Swim Series at Columbus.

Poeta is a 2017-2018 USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and member of the Conestoga Chapter – National Honor Society.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 24.31

100 free – 52.37

50 back – 26.12

100 back – 55.99

200 back – 2:04.20