8 University Divers To Represent Team USA At World University Games

Thirteen divers from eight universities have been selected to represent the United States at the World University Games in Taipei, Taiwan from August 19-30. The diving events are scheduled for August 20-27.

The team includes World University Games veterans Briadam Herrera (Miami, Fla./University of Miami) and Olivia Rosendahl (Los Angeles, Calif./Northwestern University), who both medaled at the 2015 Games in Gwangju City, South Korea. Herrera won a bronze medal on 1-meter at the 2015 Games and will dive both 1-meter and 3-meter in2017. Rosendahl will dive in the individual platform and 3-meter events in 2017 after winning bronze in synchronized 3-meter two years ago.

Four of the 13 divers on the team are from the University of Texas. The University of Miami and the University of Southern California each have two divers on the team. Arkansas, Indiana, Northwestern, Ohio State and Purdue also have a diver headed to Taiwan.

Four of the World University Games team members also will compete at the FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary in July. David Dinsmore (New Albany, Ohio/University of Miami) will compete on platform at both the World Championships and World University Games. Brooke Schultz (Fayetteville, Ark./University of Arkansas incoming freshman) will dive 3-meter at both events, and Alison Gibson (Austin, Texas/University of Texas) will dive 1-meter at both meets. Herrera made the World Championships team in mixed synchronized 3-meter.

Held every two years, the World University Games consists of 22 sports with participation from student-athletes from around the world.

USA Diving Roster for 2017 World University Games

(August 20-27 in Taipei, Taiwan)

Mark Anderson (Lake Forest, Calif./University of Texas) – 3-meter

Michal Bower (Loveland, Colo./Indiana University) – 1-meter, 3-meter

Grayson Campbell (Vienna, Va./University of Texas) – mixed synchronized 3-meter

Joey Cifelli (Chicago Heights, Ill./Purdue University) – 1-meter

David Dinsmore (New Albany, Ohio/University of Miami) – platform

Dashiell Enos (Studio City, Calif./University of Southern California) – 3-meter, platform, synchronized 3-meter

Henry Fusaro (Scottsdale, Ariz./University of Southern California) – synchronized 3-meter

Alison Gibson (Austin, Texas/University of Texas) – 1-meter, synchronized 3-meter

Briadam Herrera (Miami, Fla./University of Miami) – 1-meter, 3-meter

Christopher Law (San Antonio, Texas/Ohio State University) – 1-meter, platform

Meghan O’Brien (Concord, Mass./University of Texas) – mixed synchronized 3-meter

Olivia Rosendahl (Los Angeles/Northwestern University) – platform, 3-meter

Brooke Schultz (Fayetteville, Ark./University of Arkansas incoming freshman) – 1-meter, 3-meter, synchronized 3-meter

Official Staff: Hongping Li (coach/University of Southern California), Dario Di Fazio (team leader/Miami)

Diving news courtesy of USA Diving.