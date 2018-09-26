8 Programs Celebrate Their Conference Championship Titles

Over the past month, 8 swimming programs received recognition for their conference championship titles. The programs were awarded with championship rings and honored at either their home football games or special ceremonies.

SEC Men’s Title: Florida Gators

The Florida men were honored September 15 at their home football game versus Colorado State. This marks the Gators’ 6th consecutive SEC title.

SEC Women’s Title: Texas A&M Aggies

The Aggies were awarded their rings September 18, celebrating their 3rd consecutive SEC title.

For the third straight year, we handed out SEC Championship rings to our ladies! 💍💍💍 pic.twitter.com/xUHWdUceap — Texas A&M Swimming (@AggieSwimDive) September 18, 2018

Big Ten Men’s Title: Indiana Hoosiers

The IU men celebrated their 2nd consecutive Big Ten title at their home football game September 15 against Ball State. This also marks the Hoosiers’ 26th title in their program history.

The back-to-back Big Ten Champions were honored today at the #iufb game!#GoIU ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/45zXtCgFHc — Indiana Swim & Dive (@IndianaSwimDive) September 15, 2018

Big Ten Women’s Title: Michigan Wolverines

On Saturday, the Michigan women were recognized for their 3rd consecutive Big Ten title at the Michigan football game versus Nebraska. At the 2018 Big Ten Women’s Championships, the Michigan women took the victory by a 312.5-point victory, the largest by any Big Ten team since 2011.

Celebrating a Big Ten championship with 100,000 of our closest friends is a feeling that never gets old. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/5Q7s6sqUHl — Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) September 22, 2018

Big 12 and NCAA Division I Men’s Title: Texas Longhorns

The Texas men were awarded their championship rings on Friday in a special deck ceremony. The Longhorns celebrated their intimidating 39th consecutive Big 12 Title and their 4th consecutive NCAA Division I National title.

Big 12 Women’s Title: Texas Longhorns

The Texas women celebrated their 6th consecutive Big 12 title with the men’s football’s victory over USC on September 16. The Texas took the 2018 Big 12 title with a dominating 21-event sweep.

Celebrated our 2018 Big 12 Championship and a @TexasFootball win with 103,000. 🤘🏆 pic.twitter.com/eriKjHPTuH — Texas Women's Swimming & Diving (@TexasWSD) September 16, 2018

Bluegrass and NCAA Division II Title: Queens Royals

On September 9th, both the men and women of Queens celebrated their conference and national championship titles with the help of the US Marines. Both men’s and women’s teams won their 4th consecutive Bluegrass conference and NCAA Division II titles this last spring.