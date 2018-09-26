8 Programs Celebrate Their Conference Championship Titles

Over the past month, 8 swimming programs received recognition for their conference championship titles. The programs were awarded with championship rings and honored at either their home football games or special ceremonies.

SEC Men’s Title: Florida Gators

The Florida men were honored September 15 at their home football game versus Colorado State. This marks the Gators’ 6th consecutive SEC title.

SEC Women’s Title: Texas A&M Aggies

The Aggies were awarded their rings September 18, celebrating their 3rd consecutive SEC title.

Big Ten Men’s Title: Indiana Hoosiers

The IU men celebrated their 2nd consecutive Big Ten title at their home football game September 15 against Ball State. This also marks the Hoosiers’ 26th title in their program history.

Big Ten Women’s Title: Michigan Wolverines

On Saturday, the Michigan women were recognized for their 3rd consecutive Big Ten title at the Michigan football game versus Nebraska. At the 2018 Big Ten Women’s Championships, the Michigan women took the victory by a 312.5-point victory, the largest by any Big Ten team since 2011.

 

Big 12 and NCAA Division I Men’s Title: Texas Longhorns

The Texas men were awarded their championship rings on Friday in a special deck ceremony. The Longhorns celebrated their intimidating 39th consecutive Big 12 Title and their 4th consecutive NCAA Division I National title.

Big 12 Women’s Title: Texas Longhorns

The Texas women celebrated their 6th consecutive Big 12 title with the men’s football’s victory over USC on September 16. The Texas took the 2018 Big 12 title with a dominating 21-event sweep.

Bluegrass and NCAA Division II Title: Queens Royals

On September 9th, both the men and women of Queens celebrated their conference and national championship titles with the help of the US Marines. Both men’s and women’s teams won their 4th consecutive Bluegrass conference and NCAA Division II titles this last spring.

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
SealBoy

Those are special times! Very exciting to see the smiles and bling bling rings! Congratulations to all the conference CHAMPS!

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago

About Nick Pecoraro

Nick Pecoraro

Nick Pecoraro has had a huge passion for swimming since his first dive in the pool. He joined the sport after being diagnosed with juvenile arthritis at the age of 11. Swimming became his second chance at sports and became the love of his life. As a kinesiology major, he …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!