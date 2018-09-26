8 Programs Celebrate Their Conference Championship Titles

Over the past month, 8 swimming programs received recognition for their conference championship titles. The programs were awarded with championship rings and honored at either their home football games or special ceremonies.
SEC Men’s Title: Florida Gators
The Florida men were honored September 15 at their home football game versus Colorado State. This marks the Gators’ 6th consecutive SEC title.
ICYMI: The 2018 SEC Champions were honored at the game on Saturday. #GoGators #GatorsAlways #WeChomp 🐊🏊♂️ pic.twitter.com/jVzQpNMZdf
— Gators Swimming & Diving (@GatorsSwimDv) September 18, 2018
SEC Women’s Title: Texas A&M Aggies
The Aggies were awarded their rings September 18, celebrating their 3rd consecutive SEC title.
For the third straight year, we handed out SEC Championship rings to our ladies! 💍💍💍 pic.twitter.com/xUHWdUceap
— Texas A&M Swimming (@AggieSwimDive) September 18, 2018
Big Ten Men’s Title: Indiana Hoosiers
The IU men celebrated their 2nd consecutive Big Ten title at their home football game September 15 against Ball State. This also marks the Hoosiers’ 26th title in their program history.
😱😱❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/PycXqmx5UW
— Indiana Swim & Dive (@IndianaSwimDive) September 14, 2018
The back-to-back Big Ten Champions were honored today at the #iufb game!#GoIU ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/45zXtCgFHc
— Indiana Swim & Dive (@IndianaSwimDive) September 15, 2018
Big Ten Women’s Title: Michigan Wolverines
On Saturday, the Michigan women were recognized for their 3rd consecutive Big Ten title at the Michigan football game versus Nebraska. At the 2018 Big Ten Women’s Championships, the Michigan women took the victory by a 312.5-point victory, the largest by any Big Ten team since 2011.
Celebrating a Big Ten championship with 100,000 of our closest friends is a feeling that never gets old. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/5Q7s6sqUHl
— Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) September 22, 2018
Really big rings. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/qafQg7vdTJ
— Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) September 22, 2018
Big 12 and NCAA Division I Men’s Title: Texas Longhorns
The Texas men were awarded their championship rings on Friday in a special deck ceremony. The Longhorns celebrated their intimidating 39th consecutive Big 12 Title and their 4th consecutive NCAA Division I National title.
Another day, another 💍 ceremony for @TexasMSD… #HookEm🤘 pic.twitter.com/w3jS3rXEDJ
— Texas Longhorns (@TexasLonghorns) September 21, 2018
Big 12 Women’s Title: Texas Longhorns
The Texas women celebrated their 6th consecutive Big 12 title with the men’s football’s victory over USC on September 16. The Texas took the 2018 Big 12 title with a dominating 21-event sweep.
Celebrated our 2018 Big 12 Championship and a @TexasFootball win with 103,000. 🤘🏆 pic.twitter.com/eriKjHPTuH
— Texas Women's Swimming & Diving (@TexasWSD) September 16, 2018
Bluegrass and NCAA Division II Title: Queens Royals
On September 9th, both the men and women of Queens celebrated their conference and national championship titles with the help of the US Marines. Both men’s and women’s teams won their 4th consecutive Bluegrass conference and NCAA Division II titles this last spring.
💍💍💍💍 rings later… same happy feeling!
.
.
Thank you @USMC for helping us celebrate this special moment during #marineweekcharlotte .#PR1DE #protectwhatyouveearned pic.twitter.com/heHCCejtlM
— Queens Athletics (@QueensAthletics) September 9, 2018
Those are special times! Very exciting to see the smiles and bling bling rings! Congratulations to all the conference CHAMPS!