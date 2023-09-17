4-Time Ivy Champion Geordie Enoch Joins Harvard Swimming Coaching Staff

The Harvard women’s swimming & diving program has hired Geordie Enoch as its new assistant coach. She replaces Amanda Kulik, who after 10 years as the program’s assistant was promoted to head coach in July.

Enoch’s hiring continues a streak of at least 39 consecutive years with an alumni on deck for the Harvard women. Kulik is the first non-alumnus head coach since Victoria Hayes in the 1983-1984 season.

“We are thrilled to have Geordie step into the role as assistant women’s swimming and diving coach,” Kulik said. “She brings a wealth of experience and wisdom as a former Harvard student, co-captain, Ivy League champion and Olympic Trials qualifier! She strives for excellence in all areas of her life and she will continue to be a fabulous mentor and leader. Geordie’s passion to empower the women of HWSD in and out of the pool is unparalleled. I am beyond grateful to have her join our staff!”

Enoch spent the last two seasons as a volunteer assistant after a career in politics. She spent the last year as Chief of Staff for state representative Joan Meschino. Before that, she was Meschino’s communications director and a legislative aide and a policy fellow for the Office of Boston City Councilor Michelle Wu, who would go on to be elected mayor.

She also previously worked as a 9th grade humanities teacher at a charter school in Boston and as a field director of Harvard Forward – a community and alumni outreach organization.

Enoch graduated from Harvard in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in government, including minors in German and psychology. She went on to earn a master’s degree from Harvard in education.

As an athlete, Enoch was part of two Ivy League title-winning teams in 2016 and 2018. She was also a four-time Ivy League champion in individual events:

2015 – 200 IM

2015 – 400 IM

2018 – 200 IM

2018 – 800 free relay

In 2015, she was the Ivy League High Point Swimmer of the Meet. In 2017-2018, she served as a team captain for the Crimson.

Enoch qualified for the 2016 US Olympic Swimming Trials, where she placed 104th in the 200 IM.

During her time in Cambridge, Enoch was one of the top athletes across all sports at Harvard, capturing the 2015 Rookie of the Year for Harvard Athletics Award and the 2018 Francis H. Burr Scholarship to cap her career. She also collected numerous Harvard Women’s Swimming and Diving accolades, earning the Outstanding Freshman Award in 2015, the Dr. Mary Ellen Mangano Award in 2016, and the Nancy Sato Award in 2018.

Prior to entering the collegiate coaching profession, Enoch was a coach for Eagle Swim Team in Owings Mills, Maryland during the summer of 2014 and 2015, and served in a similar capacity with Cambridge Masters Swim Club from Sept. 2015-Jan. 2016. In her time with Cambridge, Enoch organized and created weekly distance practices for post-collegiate competitive swimmers, including 12-time Olympic medalist Dara Torres. Enoch later founded and was an associate head coach for the Community Charter School of Cambridge Swim and Dive Team. During her eight-month stint from Dec. 2018-July 2019, Enoch, who also served as a middle and high school teacher at the school, developed a season plan and wrote tailored workouts for 18 students, ranging from ages 11-19, and from beginners to high school varsity-level athletes, including a member of the Puerto Rican national synchronized swimming team.

The Harvard women were the runners-up at the 2023 Ivy League Championships after winning the title in 2022. The Harvard women have been in the top two at every Ivy League Championship meet since 2003.

The Harvard women sent two divers to the 2023 NCAA Championship meet, though neither came away with points. Their last swimmer to qualify for the meet was Felicia Pasadyn in 2022; she placed 15th in the 400 IM to score 2 points for the Crimson.