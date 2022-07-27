4 Seed Josh Zuchowski Scratches 200 Back on Day 2 of U.S. Nationals

2022 U.S. National Championships

Tuesday July 26 – Saturday, July 29, 2018

William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA

Prelims 9 AM / Finals 6 PM (U.S. Pacific Time)

Josh Zuchowski of Flood Aquatics is the highest seed to scratch an event out of prelims this morning. He had been the 4th-ranked 200 backstroker (1:58.44) coming into the meet. Australia’s Thomas Hauck, the #7 seed in the same event (1:59.85) also pulled out. There were no scratches out of the circle-seeded heats in the men’s 200 breast, but three swimmers dropped the 200 free prelims: 9th-seeded Charlie Hawke of Australia (1:47.50 – he also scratched the 200 fly on Tuesday) and SwimMAC’s Tim Connery (11th with 1:47.96) and Baylor Nelson (21st with 1:49.28).

The women’s 200 free also saw three scratches from prelims: #11 Mia O’Leary (1:59.82) and #23 Maddy Gough (2:00.80) of Australia and #14 Talia Bates (2:00.21) from Gator Swim Club. In the 200 breast, the only circle-seeded swimmer to drop out of heats was Lauren Poole of Kentucky Aquatics (#20 with 2:31.04). No top-24 women scratched the 200 breast.

Scratches, Day Two Prelims

Women’s 200 Free

#11 *O’Leary, Mia 19 Australia-US 1:59.82

#14 Bates, Talia 21 Gator Swim Club-FL 2:00.21

#21 *Gough, Maddy 23 Australia-US 2:00.80

Men’s 200 Free

#9 *Hawke, Charlie 19 Australia-US 1:47.50

#11 Connery, Tim 19 Una MAC-NC 1:47.96

#21 Nelson, Baylor 19 SwimMAC Carolina-NC 1:49.28

Women’s 200 Breast

# 20 Poole, Lauren 21 Kentucky Aquatic-KY 2:31.04

Men’s 200 Breast

none

Women’s 200 Back

none

Men’s 200 Back