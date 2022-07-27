Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

#4 Seed Josh Zuchowski Scratches 200 Back on Day 2 of U.S. Nationals

2022 U.S. National Championships

Wednesday morning heat sheets

Josh Zuchowski of Flood Aquatics is the highest seed to scratch an event out of prelims this morning. He had been the 4th-ranked 200 backstroker (1:58.44) coming into the meet. Australia’s Thomas Hauck, the #7 seed in the same event (1:59.85) also pulled out. There were no scratches out of the circle-seeded heats in the men’s 200 breast, but three swimmers dropped the 200 free prelims: 9th-seeded Charlie Hawke of Australia (1:47.50 – he also scratched the 200 fly on Tuesday) and SwimMAC’s Tim Connery (11th with 1:47.96) and Baylor Nelson (21st with 1:49.28).

The women’s 200 free also saw three scratches from prelims: #11 Mia O’Leary (1:59.82) and #23 Maddy Gough (2:00.80) of Australia and #14 Talia Bates (2:00.21) from Gator Swim Club. In the 200 breast, the only circle-seeded swimmer to drop out of heats was Lauren Poole of Kentucky Aquatics (#20 with 2:31.04). No top-24 women scratched the 200 breast.

Scratches, Day Two Prelims

Women’s 200 Free

  • #11 *O’Leary, Mia 19 Australia-US 1:59.82
  • #14 Bates, Talia 21 Gator Swim Club-FL 2:00.21
  • #21 *Gough, Maddy 23 Australia-US 2:00.80

Men’s 200 Free

  • #9 *Hawke, Charlie 19 Australia-US 1:47.50
  • #11 Connery, Tim 19 Una MAC-NC 1:47.96
  • #21 Nelson, Baylor 19 SwimMAC Carolina-NC 1:49.28

Women’s 200 Breast

  • # 20 Poole, Lauren 21 Kentucky Aquatic-KY 2:31.04

Men’s 200 Breast

  • none

Women’s 200 Back

  • none

Men’s 200 Back

  • #4 Zuchowski, Joshua 18 Flood Aquatics S-FG 1:58.44
  • #7 *Hauck, Thomas 19 Australia-US 1:59.85

 

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four daughters, all of whom swam in college. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD, she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!