4 Races To Watch, Full Psych Sheets For 2019 CIF Central Section Champs

2019 CIF Central Section Swimming & Diving Championships

May 1-4, 2019

Clovis West High School, Fresno, CA

Psych Sheet

Full Schedule

Wednesday, May 1:

Girls Diving (12:00 PM PT)

Thursday, May 2:

Boys Diving (12:00 PM PT)

Friday, May 3:

Boys & Girls swimming prelims (1 PM PT)

Saturday, May 4:

Boys & Girls swimming finals (10:30 AM PT)

Races To Watch:

Girls 200 & 500 Free

Saint Francis High School junior Nicole Oliva is the heavy favorite in both girls distance events, and could go after some pretty lofty section records in both races. She’s the top seed in the 500 free at 4:51, but has been as fast as 4:42 at Winter Juniors at the club level this year. The section record is a 4:43.96 set by Jasmine Tosky in the super-suited 2009 era, and Oliva has a real shot to knock it down.

In the 200, the record is 1:43.26, also set by Tosky, in 2012. That’s a tougher stretch for Oliva (career-best 1:46.3), but she’s the top seed by several seconds. Oliva was just outside our top 20 recruits in the nation for her class, and a big high school postseason could launch her into that list when we re-rank them next year. Oliva competes in the U.S. but represents the Philippines internationally; she’s already competed for the Philippines at the 2017 World Championships. She’s a commit to the University of California.

Boys 100 fly

One of the best races of the meet should be this boys 100 fly. Junior Ethan Hu of the Harker School will battle Junipero Serra senior Brooks Taner. Both are in the mix for dual individual titles: Hu is the runaway top seed in the 200 IM and Taner atop the 200 free seeds. Hu is the current CCS record-holder at 46.86, and he went 46.2 back in December. Taner, a verbal commit to Arizona, has been 47.59 as of last year, and should be in line for a time drop this week – he dropped from 48.4 to 47.5 at this meet last year.

Boys 200 IM

Hu also has a chance to break the CCS record in the 200 IM. His best time is 1:46.53, set at Winter Juniors, and the current record is a 1:44.90 from Curtis Ogren back in 2014. Hu was ranked 13th in our recruit rankings when he was a sophomore, and figures to possibly move up the ranks when we re-rank his class later this week.

Girls Diving

We know, we know. Make the DiveDove jokes. But if you like a good diving performance, keep an eye on Archbishiop Mitty sophomore Remi Edvalson, who is a highly-ranked junior diver nationally. She won bronze on platform at the 2018 Junior National Diving Championships, and holds the CCS record at 557.15 points. (The corresponding record on the boys side belongs to eventual NCAA champion and Olympic hopeful Colin Zeng, if that tells you anything about the diving prowess of this section.)