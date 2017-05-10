4 Irish Swimmers Headed To Bahamas For Commonwealth Youth Games

The 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games kick-off on July 18th in Nassau, Bahamas, where almost 1000 young athletes will be competing across 5 sports. The disciplines of aquatics, athletics, boxing, cycling and judo will all be contested over the course of the 6-day international competition, used as a stepping stone for young athletes aged between 15 and 18 on their journeys to possible senior competitions as their careers progress.

Against the nations of Australia, England, Scotland and South Africa, the Irish swim squad will consist of Rachel Bethel, Jack McMillan, Rebecca Reid and Shannon Russell.

Congratulating selected participants, Northern Ireland Commonwealth Games Council (NICGC Chairman) Robert McVeigh, said: ‘It’s a great honour for these young athletes to represent Northern Ireland at such a prestigious global event. Our planning has been in progress for quite some time and, over the next couple of months, we will continue to make sure that all the athletes and coaches are suitably prepared so that they can perform to the best of their ability. NICGC acknowledges the ongoing support given to athletes by their respective governing bodies and SportNI. We wish them every success.’

