3x Georgia A-5A State Champion Ben Phifer Commits to Yale Class of 2024

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ben Phifer from Peachtree City, Georgia has committed to swim at Yale University next fall. He will join Adam Zapatka and Conner Kang in the Bulldogs’ class of 2024.

“I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to Yale University. I have to thank all of my coaches from Swim Atlanta, SCAT and Starrs Mill for helping me get to this point. I am looking forward to all the academic and athletic opportunities that lie ahead. Go Bulldogs!”

A two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, Phifer is a senior at Starr’s Mill High School in Fayetteville. He swims year-round with SwimAtlanta and specializes mainly in breaststroke, IM and freestyle. Phifer recently competed at the 2020 Georgia High School 1-5A State Swimming & Diving Meet where he added another two state titles to the 4×50 medley relay win he contributed to last year. This year he was on the winning 200 medley relay (25.24 breaststroke split) and 400 free relay (47.85 anchor). He also came in second place in the 100 breast (56.12) and he was 3rd in the 200 IM (1:53.68).

In December, Phifer competed at 2019 Winter Juniors East in the 50/100/200 breast and also at Georgia LSC Short Course Senior Championships, where he placed 4th in the 200 breast. The meet produced lifetime bests for Phifer in the 50 free, 100 back, 50/200 breast, and 200 IM (but he lowered the IM PB at the 2020 GHSA A-5A State Meet).

Yale placed 5th of 8 teams at the 2019 Ivy League Men’s Championships last season, just 1.5 points behind 4th-place Columbia. Phifer would have scored for the Bulldogs in the C finals of the 100 breast and 200 breast. It took 1:49.0 to get a second swim in the 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 56.12

200 breast – 2:04.16

200 IM – 1:53.68

50 free – 21.83

100 free – 48.88

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.