3-Time Minnesota State Champ Nico Losinski Commits to Wisconsin-Green Bay

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Three-time Minnesota Class A state champion Nico Losinski will continue his swimming career next fall at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, a Division I program that competes in the Horizon League.

“I chose UW-GB because I felt the potential I have to grow in swimming under Coach Alex Lewis. The atmosphere and vibe with the team was unmatched from anywhere else I had seen. I am very excited for what my future holds. #GoPhoenix!”

Losinski, a senior at Simley High School, won his third consecutive state title in the 500-yard freestyle this past February with a Class A record 4:34.46 – nearly four seconds faster than his previous best. He also placed second in the 200-yard free with a 1:38.95 in just his second year swimming the event, reaching the wall just half a second behind the automatic All-American mark.

Top SCY Times

200 freestyle – 1:38.95

500 freestyle – 4:34.46

200 IM – 1:56.45

100 back – 52.78

A Simley team captain as an upperclassman and Section 1A Swimmer of the Year as a senior, Losinski broke four school records this year in the 200-yard free, 200-yard IM, 500-yard free, and 100-yard back. Losinski, who lives in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, also plays lacrosse for Simley and is an avid fisherman.

At the club level, Losinski swims for the South Metro Storm. Last summer, he set six of his current personal bests at the Minnesota Long Course Senior State Championship, where he placed seventh in the 400-meter free final (4:17.30).

In head coach Alex Lewis’ first year at the helm of the program, Wisconsin-Green Bay finished 6th out of seven teams at the 2022 Horizon League Championships in February, one spot behind the program’s 5th-place result from the season prior. At the 2022 Horizon League Championships, Losinski would already have been the Phoenix’s quickest middle-distance freestyler if he competed, based on his personal bests. His best 200-yard free time would have placed him seventh while his fastest 500-yard free swim would have secured the soon-to-be high school graduate a spot in the ‘B’ final.

Losinski will arrive on campus in the fall along with fellow Minnesota native Nicholas Phomsouvanh, the homegrown Wisconsin duo of Jonathan Schluesche and Nathan Halbach, and Simon Seel of Sweden.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.