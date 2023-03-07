3 Swimmers Likely Book Spots at NCAAs with Best Times at Boiler-Make-It Qualification

2023 Boiler-Make-It Qualification

March 4-5, 2023

West Lafayette, Indiana

Teams Participating: Purdue, Michigan, Indiana, Missouri

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Three swimmers threw down big lifetime bests at the Boiler-Make-It Qualification in West Lafayette, Indiana, likely booking their spots at the 2023 NCAA Championships later this month in Minneapolis.

Purdue sophomore Brady Samuels clocked a 41.99 in the 100 free to rank No. 21 in the NCAA this season. Around 28-32 swimmers usually earn invites to men’s events at NCAAs. Samuels became just the second Boilermaker ever under 42 seconds in the event after Nikola Acin’s program-record 41.81 from the 2021 NCAAs. Last year as a freshman, Samuels posted a personal-best 42.19 at NCAAs.

Missouri senior Will Goodwin has dropped nearly a second in the 200 breast after going 1:52.29, which ranks 20th in the NCAA this season. He went 1:54.75 at SECs last month, then 1:53.01 from last month’s Mizzou Qualifier before his new lifetime best last weekend.

Michigan freshman Eitan Ben-Shitrit swam a new best time in the 200 IM with a 1:42.90, improving on his previous-best 1:43.06 in prelims. He is now tied for 25th in the NCAA this season. Before last weekend, his lifetime best was a 1:43.31 from Big Tens last month.

Indiana’s Luke Barr lowered his personal-best 100 breast time to 52.68 during prelims, his first lifetime best in the event since 2020, but he still ranks outside of the top 50 this season in the event.

Purdue freshmen Raymond Whittaker and Andy Kelly also set Boilermaker program records in the 50 breast (25.23) and 50 fly (22.40), respectively.

Other Event Winners