3 More Israeli Swimmers Book Tickets to World Championships

2019 Israel World Championship Trials – Final Round

After 2 Israeli swimmers hit qualifying criteria for the World Championships at last weekend’s Sette Colli trophy (Meiron Cheruti and Yaakov Toumarkin), this weekend’s Israeli Trials domestically were the final opportunity for swimmers to qualify for the 2019 World Championships. That meet begins on July 21st in Gwangju, South Korea, and final rosters are due on July 3rd.

In the first evening session of the day, both Jonatan Kopelev and Mihael Leytrovskiy qualified through to Worlds in the 50 backstroke. Leytrovskiy won the race with a 24.84, while the former European Champion Kopelev touched just behind him in 24.88.

Kopelev was swimming the race with a broken finger, making the qualification even more impressive. The two needed to hit 25.17 to qualify for Worlds; last weekend, Kopelev was 25.29, while Leytrovskiy was 25.32.

The 5th member of the team to qualify was Itai Goldfaden, who on Saturday morning swam a 27.37 in the 50 breaststroke. That’s a new lifetime best for him, cutting .08 seconds off the 27.45 that he’s done twice this year. The swim left him .08 seconds shy of the Israeli Record in the event. Goldfaden trains in the US at the University of South Carolina.

Goldfaden also swam a new personal best in the 100 breaststroke (1:01.69) in the morning before swimming his mark in the 50 breaststroke.

Near-Misses of qualifying criteria: