18-Year-Old Tomer Frankel Lowers Israeli 100 Fly Record

2019 SETTE COLLI TROPHY

While competing on the first day of the 2019 Sette Colli Trophy in Italy, Israeli swimmer Tomer Frankel produced a new National Record in the men’s 100m butterfly.

In the heats of the event today in Rome, the 18-year-old Isreali hit the wall in a time of 52.16 to take the 3rd seed behind top dog Mehdy Metella of France (51.53) and 2nd seeded swimmer Chad Le Clos of South Africa (52.14).

Crushing an opening spit of 24.30 and closing in 27.86, Frankel unleashed the fastest time of his career, with his 52.16 slicing .09 off of his own NR and previous lifetime best of 52.25 produced at the 2018 Israeli Cup. That’s the same meet where the teen logged the Israeli National Record of 1:47.16 in the 200m freestyle.

His time this morning checks-in just outside the top 25 performances in the 100m fly in the world this season.

Frankel is the reigning European Junior Champion in the men’s 100m freestyle