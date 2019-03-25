23 South Africans Notch World Junior C’ships QT’s, But Getting There..

2019 SOUTH AFRICAN NATIONAL JUNIOR AGE GROUP SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 20th – Sunday, March 22nd
- Kings Park Pool, Durban, South Africa
- LCM
- Selection Meet for 2019 World Junior Championships
- Criteria for 7th FINA Junior World Swimming Championships 2019
- Results – Meet Mobile: SA National JNR Age Group Champs
The final day of the 2019 South African National Junior Age Group Swimming Championships wrapped up in Durban last night, but not before more young athletes notched World Junior Championships qualifying marks.
16-year-old Ruan Brytenbach was one such athlete, claiming his 5th QT by taking the men’s 200m breaststroke. He touched in 2:19.37 to represent the only swimmer under the 2:20 mark in the event in his age group.
Luan Grobbelaar notched a total of 5 qualification times as well, reaping 2 of them on the final night. The 17-year-old earned a 200m breast time of 2:17.62 and also zoomed to the top of the 200m back podium in his age group with a FINA World Junior QT of 2:04.55.
Tailyn Seyffert got the job done in the women’s 200m breaststroke for 16-year-olds, collecting a FINA QT of 2:33.65, while Rebecca Meder took silver in the same race in 2:37.59. Meder would upgrade to gold in the 200m back race, touching in 2:18.98.
Although the actual roster for the 2019 FINA World Junior Swimming Championships hasn’t officially yet been announced, below is a listing of all swimmers who collected qualifying times over the course of these Age Group Championships. However, with the meet being self-funded, even those who qualify may not have the capabilities to send themselves to Budapest to compete.
Hannah Robertson (14) – 400m freestyle – 4:23.44; 200m freestyle – 2:05.65
Dune Coetzee (16) – 400m freestyle – 4:15.02; 200m freestyle – 2:02.08; 200m butterfly – 2:12.32; 100m freestyle – 57.38; 800m freestyle – 8:48.24
Rebecca Meder (16) – 400m freestyle – 4:19.48; 200m freestyle – 2:02.01; 400m individual medley – 4:47.88; 200m individual medley – 2:17.05
Ethan du Preez (15) – 400m freestyle – 4:00.73; 200m butterfly – 1:58.66
Matthew Sates (15) – 400m freestyle – 4:03.27; 200m individual medley – 2:07.10
Ruan Breytenbach (16) – 400m freestyle – 4:01.37; 200m butterfly – 2:04.37; 400m individual medley – 4:26.77; 1500m freestyle – 15:44.91; 200m breaststroke – 2:19.37
Luan Grobbelaar (17) – 100m backstroke – 57.32; 400m individual medley – 4:21.81; 200m individual medley – 2:03.99; 200m breaststroke – 2:17.62; 200m backstroke – 2:04.55
Olivia Nel (16) – 100m backstroke – 1:04.04; 100m freestyle – 57.46
Tailyn Seyffert (16) – 100m backstroke – 1:04.30; 200m breaststroke – 2:33.65
Luca Holtzhausen (15) – 200m freestyle – 1:53.02; 200m individual medley (heats) – 2:06.53
Ethan Spieker (16) – 200m freestyle – 1:53.71; 100m freestyle – 51.75
Aimee Canny (15) – 200m freestyle – 2:04.87; 100m freestyle – 56.56; 50m freestyle – 26.15
Gawie Nortje (17) – 100m freestyle – 51.34
Kobe Ndebele (16) – 100m freestyle – 51.91
Matthew Bosch (17) – 100m freestyle – 51.39
Jandre Moll (18) – 100m freestyle – 51.83
Lara van Niekerk (15) – 100m breaststroke – 1:10.21
Hanim Abrahams (17) – 100m breaststroke – 1:11.50
Righardt Muller (16) – 1500m freestyle – 16:09.53
Matthew Randle (15) – 200m breaststroke – 2:20.61
Michael Deans (18) – 200m breaststroke – 2:19.35
Gavin Smith (16) – 400m freestyle – 4:04.20
Hannah Pearse (15) – 200m backstroke – 2:17.38
