23 South Africans Notch World Junior C’ships QT’s, But Getting There..

2019 SOUTH AFRICAN NATIONAL JUNIOR AGE GROUP SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 20th – Sunday, March 22nd

Kings Park Pool, Durban, South Africa

LCM

Selection Meet for 2019 World Junior Championships

Criteria for 7th FINA Junior World Swimming Championships 2019

Results – Meet Mobile: SA National JNR Age Group Champs

The final day of the 2019 South African National Junior Age Group Swimming Championships wrapped up in Durban last night, but not before more young athletes notched World Junior Championships qualifying marks.

16-year-old Ruan Brytenbach was one such athlete, claiming his 5th QT by taking the men’s 200m breaststroke. He touched in 2:19.37 to represent the only swimmer under the 2:20 mark in the event in his age group.

Luan Grobbelaar notched a total of 5 qualification times as well, reaping 2 of them on the final night. The 17-year-old earned a 200m breast time of 2:17.62 and also zoomed to the top of the 200m back podium in his age group with a FINA World Junior QT of 2:04.55.