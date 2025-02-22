2025 Ivy League Women’s Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2025 Ivy League Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships

SATURDAY MORNING HEAT SHEETS

DAY 4

It’s the final day of the 2025 Ivy League Championships. This morning’s prelims session features all three stroke 200s and the 100 freestyle. Princeton ended day 3 with 90.5 points over Harvard, and the window is narrowing for the Crimson to close the gap. The Tigers are helped by their three top seeds this morning: Sabrina Johnston in the 100 free, Dakota Tucker in the 200 breast, and Heidi Smithwick in the 200 fly.

Yale’s Mabel Koff is the top seed in the 200 back. The Bulldogs are in a tight race with Brown for 3rd as they are currently separated by just eight points.

Women’s 200 Yard Backstroke – Prelims

Ivy Meet record: 1:52.56, Felicia Pasadyn, Harvard, 2020

Ivy League record: 1:52.56, Felicia Pasadyn, Harvard, 2020

NCAA “A” standard: 1:50.50

2024 NCAA Invite time: 1:54.01

2024 Ivy League Champion: 1:54.43 Anya Mostek, Harvard

Women’s 100 Yard Freestyle – Prelims

Ivy Meet record: 47.63, Lia Thomas, Penn, 2022

Ivy League record: 47.32, Iszac Henig, Yale, 2022

NCAA “A” standard: 47.10

2024 NCAA Invite time: 48.34

2024 Ivy League Champion: 48.28, Sabrina Johnston, Princeton

Women’s 200 Yard Breaststroke – Prelims

Ivy Meet record: 2:08.47, Jaycee Yegher, Harvard, 2020

Ivy League record: 2:08.00, Katie Meile, Columbia, 2013

NCAA “A” standard: 2:05.73

2024 NCAA Invite time: 2:09.55

2024 Ivy League Champion: 2:09.88, Dakota Tucker, Princeton

Women’s 200 Yard Butterfly – Prelims