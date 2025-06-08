2025 Canadian Swimming Trials: #5 Dunford and #6 Angove Drop 8 Free (Day 2 Prelims Scratches)

2025 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

The 5th and 6th seeds in the Women’s 800 free have both opted out of the event. Abby Dunford and Sienna Angove entered with times of 8:42.11 and 8:43.07 and would have been in tonight’s timed final last heat with 400 free World Record holder Summer McIntosh, but with the scratch, Delphine Piatera Mercier and Tori Meklensek will take their spots.

Dunford is the #2 seed in the 1500 later on in the meet but DNSed her 400 free swim yesterday. Angove, who swims for Ohio State and placed 8th in the 400 IM at NCAAs and has five more events on her schedule.

The other major scratch was Mary-Sophie Harvey. Harvey, who scratched out of the 400 free yesterday, has dropped the 50 back from her schedule today. It’s not a surprising move, as last night’s winner of the 200 Breaststroke appears on the psych sheet in eight events. Dropping out of the 50 back, where she was seeded 4th behind Kylie Masse, Ingrid Wilm, and Delia Lloyd, gives her a better opportunity to defend her top billing in the 100 fly.

See below for a full list of scratches:

Women’s 50 Backstroke

Men’s 50 Backstroke

#48 Tyrus Lam (TORCH) – 27.81

#62 Sawyer Nabozniak (KCS) – 28.05

Women’s 100 Butterfly

#32 Naomi Mynott (WDSC) – 1:02.70

#34 Lydia Cameron (UNCAN) – 1:02.97

Men’s 100 Butterfly

Para Women’s 400 Freestyle

#5 Meghan Calhoun (OSA) – 5:30.96

Para Men’s 400 Freestyle

Para Women’s 200 Freestyle

Para Men’s 200 Freestyle

Men’s 1500 Freestyle

#19 Jordan Schaepper (NKB) – 16:13.83

Women’s 800 Freestyle