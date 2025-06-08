All The Links You Need For The 2025 Australian Swimming Trials

2025 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Monday, June 9th – Saturday, June 14th

SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre, Oaklands Park, South Australia

Long Course Meters (50m)

We’ve finally arrived at one of the most anticipated World Championship Trials in the world, with Singapore roster spots on the line for Australian swimmers beginning tomorrow, Monday, June 9. The meet runs through Sunday, June 14.

For viewers in the U.S. (Eastern Time), prelims will begin at 9:30 p.m. ET the night before each competition day, as they start at 11:00 a.m. local time. Finals will begin at 6:00 a.m. ET on nights 1 and 2, corresponding to 7:30 p.m. local time. On nights 3 through 6, finals will start at 5:30 a.m. ET, which is 7:00 p.m. local time.

Regarding the live stream, Australian broadcaster 9Now is streaming the heats and finals live, although a VPN may be needed outside of Australia to watch.

Here’s a list of all the links you’ll need to follow the action this week, along with the event schedule, Swimming Australia’s World Championship qualifying times, which differ from World Aquatics’ ‘A’ standards, and the updated World Championship selection criteria from Swimming Australia.

Event Schedule:

Swimming Australia’s World Championship Qualifying Times:

Selection Event Men Women 50 Freestyle 21.94 24.72 100 Freestyle 48.34 54.16 200 Freestyle 1:46.70 1:58.23 400 Freestyle 3:47.54 4:10.23 800 Freestyle 7:48.66 8:34.62 1500 Freestyle 15:01.89 16:24.56 50 Backstroke 24.81 27.74 100 Backstroke 53.93 1:00.40 200 Backstroke 1:57.98 2:10.51 50 Breaststroke 27.06 30.33 100 Breaststroke 59.75 1:06.87 200 Breaststroke 2:10.32 2:25.91 50 Butterfly 23.05 25.77 100 Butterfly 51.62 57.90 200 Butterfly 1:56.03 2:09.21 200 IM 1:59.05 2:11.96 400 IM 4:17.48 4:43.06

Selection Criteria, per Swimming Australia:

Individual Olympic Events:

Swimmers who place within the top 2 in the final at Trials who swim faster than the Swimming Australia qualifying time.

If only the winner of the final swims faster than the Swimming Australia qualifying time, only they are eligible to be selected for the event.

If no swimmer in the final swims faster than the qualifying time, a swimmer who qualifies for the team in a different event if they have “met any applicable World Aquatics qualification time(s) for the relevant event.”

Medley Relays:

The highest and second-highest ranked swimmers in each of the stroke 100s will be eligible for selection to the team in the medley relay.

Swimming under the Swimming Australia qualifying time does not guarantee an athlete selection in a relay event – selection is at the sole discretion of the selection panel.

No additional athletes will be selected solely for the purpose of competing in the mixed 4×100 medley relay.

Freestyle Relays:

First and second place finishers in the 100 and 200 freestyle finals will be selected to the team.

Third – eighth place finishers in the 100 and 200 freestyles will be considered for selection as “relay-only” swimmers. The following factors are considered: Past relay performances Past relay skills Performances at previous domestic and international events Any other factors the SA Selection Committee considers relevant



Non-Olympic Events (Mixed 4×100 Freestyle Relay):