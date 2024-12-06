2024 US Open: Swims You Might’ve Missed on Day 2

2024 U.S. Open Championships

Day 2 of the US Open went off tonight, and there were some fast swims at the top end, highlighted by 17-year-old Kennedi Dobson winning two events back-to-back. There were also noteworthy swims outside of just the event champions, though. Here are some big drops you might’ve missed

The men’s 500 free saw a few big drops. One was from Patrick Branon who saw an almost 3 second drop in 500 free. Branon went 4:22.31 in the A final to place 6th. Branon came into the meet at 4:25.01 from December of last year. He was one of two Notre Dame freshman who saw significant drops amidst their program’s suspension for the season. The second was Sean Atkinson who swam 4:22.34 in the final to place 7th and drop from his 4:24.79 from March of this year.

In the women’s 200 IM, Elizabeth Bryan, a Navy commit and junior at Machine Aquatics in Virginia dropped 2 seconds in her 200 IM. In prelims, Bryan went 2:01.30 which was just a tenth faster than her B finals swim of 2:01.40 that got her 10th in the event. Bryan’s previous best time was 2:03.21 from February of this year.

On the men’s side in the 200 IM, 2nd place swimmer Tim Wu dropped a second and a half 200 IM final. Wu, a Cal commit and junior with the Pleasanton Seahawks, went 1:45.25 to win the silver, besting his previous time of 1:46.66 from last month.

The last event of the evening was the 4×100 medley relay. In the women’s heat, Fresno State Freshman Ryley Clark dropped half a second on the leadoff backstroke leg. Clark swam 55.18, dropping from the 55.56 she swam just a few weeks ago at the Trailblazer Invite. This marks over a second drop this season as she came into college at 56.32.

The men’s heat also had a new best on the backstroke leg with NCAP senior and Virginia commit Jackson Tishler dropping almost a second. Tishler went 48.28 on their 5th place relay, dropping from the 49.01 he went in March of this year. This was the second fastest split in the field after the Loyola A backstroker, Joe Hayburn, went 47.33.