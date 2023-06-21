2024 “Best Of The Rest” Sprinter Garrett Gould Verbally Commits To Texas

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Garrett Gould, a rising high school senior from Basking Ridge, New Jersey, has verbally committed to swim at the University of Texas for the fall of 2024. He announced his commitment via an Instagram post on Tuesday.

I’m honored to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Texas to continue my academic and athletic career. I’d like to thank Coaches Eddie and Wyatt for this amazing opportunity, as well the incredible support of my family, friends, teachers and coaches who have helped me thus far. Hook ‘em!🤘🏼

Recently, Gould was named a “Best Of The Rest” sprinter in SwimSwam’s list of top recruits in the high school class of 2024. He has seen a massive rise this season, dropping from a best time of 46.55 to 43.88 in the 100 free, from 21.10 to 20.34 in the 50 free, from 49.75 to 47.84 in the 100 back, from 50.04 to 47.79 in the 100 fly, and from 1:50.16 to 1:46.20 in the 200 back. Most of his best times were set at the 2023 YMCA Short Course National Championships in April 2023, where he finished as high as third place in the 100 fly.

Gould’s Best Times (SCY):

100 free: 43.88

50 free: 20.34

100 back: 47.84

100 fly: 47.79

200 back: 1:46.20

Gould’s commitment is major for Texas, a team that is currently short-handed on sprinters—sprint freestylers in particular. His 43.88 100 free makes him the second-fastest 100 freestyle recruit coming to Texas in the next two years, with the fastest one being Will Modglin, who holds a best time of 43.27 in the 100 free. Gould joins #3 Cooper Lucas, #10 Kyle Peck, #18 Jeremy Kelly, #19 Landon D’Ariano, and BOTR Max Hatcher in Texas’s 2024 recruiting class.

On a club scale, Gould swims for the Greater Somerset YMCA swim club, which is also the current training ground of top 2024 girls’ recruits Anna Moesch and Emily Thompson.

