2024 ASCA World Clinic In Orlando to Feature Top Coaches, Age Group Talks & Exhibit Hall

Courtesy of the American Swimming Coaches Association (ASCA), a SwimSwam partner.

The American Swimming Coaches Association is thrilled to announce a blockbuster lineup of US and international speakers for the highly anticipated 2024 ASCA World Clinic presented by Fitter and Faster Swim Camps, scheduled for September 4-7 at the Rosen Centre Hotel in Orlando, Florida.

Known as the pinnacle event for swimming coaches worldwide, this year’s Clinic features the esteemed author of “The Science of Winning,” Jan Olbrecht, USA Olympic and Virginia Head Coach Todd DeSorbo, Coach of several Australian Olympians Michael Bohl, University of Texas Women’s Head Coach Carol Capitani, Bellevue Swim Club Head Coach Abi Liu, and ASCA Stroke Technique Guru Russell Mark, alongside a constellation of other accomplished coaches and sports professionals. Details can be found at www.ascaworldclinic.com.

With a comprehensive program designed to cater to coaches from developmental to elite and learn-to-swim to Masters, attendees can expect a wealth of insights, networking opportunities, and practical sessions to enhance their coaching skills. Age Group-relevant sessions will be an option during virtually every session throughout each day.

The World Clinic is expected to attract around 1,000 participants from around the world. It begins with pre-Clinic extra paid sessions on Sept. 3 and 4 leading up to the Opening Night Keynote and Party in the exhibit hall on Wednesday, Sept. 4. The following two and half days of learning, networking and fun run through noon on Saturday, Sept. 7, with more extra paid sessions that afternoon.

Other notable speakers include renowned consultant in various countries and for multiple sports Ron Wuotila, Mental Performance Coach Micha Shaw, Eating Disorders author Rachael Steil, Indy Aquatic Masters Coach Mel Goldstein, GoSwim Founder Glenn Mills, Norway strength and conditioning specialist Deniz Hekmati and Fort Collins Area Swim Team Age Group Coach MacKenzie Novell. Back by popular demand, the 2024 ASCA Fitter and Faster Age Group Coach of the Year finalists will be featured in a “Speed Learning” session allowing attendees to get tips and advice from several top coaches in one session.

One sure-fire hit on the main stage will be a discussion between veteran Coach Dave Salo and ASU Associate Head Coach Herbie Behm on sprint training.

For the learn-to-swim community, specific sessions will be offered each day covering topics such as how to make swimming more popular, how to set up a lessons business, and more. A training session for SwimAmerica program directors and site supervisors led by Bill Meier will be held 9:00 a.m-3:00 p.m. on September 4.

MEET THE LEGENDS SMALL GROUP SESSIONS: Dave Salo and Jan Olbrecht

Coach Salo will also hold a limited-seat 3-hour seminar for an extra cost, as will Jan Olbrecht, whose session will focus on the latest science and application of lactate testing.

INNOVATIVE EXHIBIT HALL FEATURES POPULAR TALKS AT THE ENDLESS POOL

One of the most popular aspects of last year’s Clinic, the mini-sessions at the Endless Pool, will take center stage in the Exhibit Hall with more seating and video screens. These sessions provide a unique opportunity for attendees to observe how coaches such as Michael Bohl, Todd DeSorbo, Dave Salo, Herbie Behm, Abi Liu, Carol Capitani, and Russell Mark interact with athletes.

In addition to the enriching educational and networking sessions, the Exhibit Hall will host over 70 vendors, offering the latest products, services, and innovations. The Exhibit Hall will feature giveaways, a stage for breakout talks, a Fun Zone with interactive games, and a Café & Networking area. Attendees can look forward to ample community-building opportunities in and around the Exhibit Hall, including Socials every night, Mom Coaches Chew and Chat, Coaches of Color gathering, International Coaches Breakfast, and meet-ups for various types of coaches (Learn to Swim, Masters, Club Owners, etc.).

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps (Presenting Sponsor), Arena (Diamond Sponsor), Athlee and Finis have already claimed sponsorships for this year’s World Clinic but there are plenty more opportunities. More information is at www.ascaworldclinic.com.

WOMEN’S SYMPOSIUM — NEW THIS YEAR!

Exciting New Addition This Year: A Women’s Symposium will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 9:00 am-3:00 pm, leading into opening night of World Clinic. Developed by coaches participating in the ASCA Women’s Initiative that started this year, the Symposium will feature an opportunity for female coaches to explore, dialogue, and learn from others who share the same circumstances and challenges, yet have persevered and succeeded. Featured speakers will include Carol Capitani, Abi Liu, Micha Shaw, Ellen Johnston, MacKenzie Novell and ASCA CEO Jennifer LaMont. Participants will leave with an expanded professional network and resources they can utilize over the following days at World Clinic, and beyond!

MORNINGS ARE FOR WELLNESS

Attendees will have the opportunity to attend either Yoga or Mindfulness Practice (Micha Shaw) Sessions each morning before the first talks. The nearby Rosen Aquatics Center will be open for attendees who want to go for a morning swim.

ASCA HALL OF FAME INDUCTION AND AWARDS

On Thursday evening, September 5, there will be a reception with food and drinks prior to an exciting and inspiring Awards Celebration and Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. The event will conclude by 7:00 p.m., allowing attendees to hit the town to enjoy all the fun Orlando has to offer.

DISCOUNTED THEME PARK TICKETS

ASCA has negotiated discount tickets to the Orlando area theme parks for all World Clinic attendees. Attendees can come early or stay late and make the most of their trip!

ASCA and USMS CERTIFICATION COURSES OVER TWO DAYS

This year coaches have the rare opportunity to take two in-person ASCA certification courses on back-to-back days prior to the start of World Clinic.

On Tuesday, September 3: Russell Mark will be teaching the ASCA Level 2 Stroke Course Masters (USMS) Levels 1 and 2 taught by Bill Brenner and Mel Goldstein

On Wednesday, September 4 (9:00 am-3:00 pm) coaches have their choice of: Level 3 Physiology Course taught by Dave Salo, Mike Murray and Mohamed Abdelaal Level 4 Leadership Course taught by Jeff Raker and Dave Gibson Level 5 Administration Course taught by Chad Onken.

On Saturday, September 7, after the Clinic ends (1:00-5:30pm), ASCA Strength and Conditioning Workshop with Charlie Hoolihan



30 UNDER 30 GRANTS AVAILABLE

In an effort to support the next generation of coaches and expose them to the tremendous community they have access to, ASCA grants 30 Under 30 coaches who have never been to a World Clinic a free World Clinic pass (travel costs, hotel and extra paid schools are not included). Coaches under the age of 30 as of September 4, 2024, must apply here by May 1, 2024, to be eligible.

EXTRA EARLY BIRD PRICING THROUGH APRIL 1

Registration for the 2024 ASCA World Clinic is at www.ascaworldclinic.com . Extra early bird pricing for attendees expires on April 1. Early bird pricing expires on May 15.

Coaches of all kinds and all swim businesses are encouraged to secure their spots early. Booth location in the exhibit hall sells on a first come first served basis.

Vendors and sponsors can find information on booths and various sponsorship levels in the prospectus found at the “Exhibitors” tab at www.ascaworldclinic.com.

For information on sponsorships or booths, reach out to Dan Mascolo at [email protected]. For information on coach registration, contact Steve Hall at [email protected].