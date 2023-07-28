2023 Richmond Futures Day 2: Mizzou’s Sam Brown Blasts 54.80 100 Back for a Trials Cut

2023 USA SWIMMING FUTURES – RICHMOND

The second day of the 2023 Futures Championship in Richmond is in the books. Day 2 of the meet featured the men’s and women’s 100 free, 400 IM, 100 back, and 800 free relay.

The first race of finals saw Akron’s Maddy Gatrall win the women’s 100 free in 56.40, touching out Northern Kentucky Clippers’ Lainy Kruger, who won two events on the first day of the meet. The swim marks a new personal best for Gatrall, clipping her previous mark of 56.62, which she set at the Canadian Trials in March of this year. It was a tight race from the start, with Gatrall splitting 27.42 on the first 50 to Kruger’s 27.68. Kruger then slightly out-split Gatrall coming home, splitting 28.82 on the final 50 to Gatrall’s 28.98. Of course, in the end, Gatrall was still able to get her hand on the wall first, with Kruger right behind, touching in 56.50.

Gatrall would then go on to win the women’s 100 back as well, clocking a 1:01.48. She was just off her personal best of 1:01.40, which is also from Canadian Trials in March.

The men’s 100 back saw Sam Brown, a rising sophomore at the University of Missouri, win in 55.26. The swim came after a massive performance in prelims, where Brown threw down a blistering 54.80. Both swims were huge for Brown, as he entered the meet with a lifetime best of 56.58, which he had also just swum at the end of June. With his prelims swim, Brown blew away the Olympic Trials cut of 55.69.

After a great swim in the 200 fly on the first day of the meet, University of Virginia’s Sebastien Sergile ripped a new lifetime best en route to winning the men’s 100 free last night. Sergile popped a 50.60, clearing his previous personal best of 51.18, which was from May of 2022. With the swim, Sergile is closing in on the U.S. Olympic Trials cut, which stands at 49.99.

15-year-old Caroline Agee out of Nation’s Capital won the women’s 400 IM last night in 4:56.78. She was out in 1:05.49 on fly, then split 1:17.67 on back, 1:23.16 on breast, and came home in 1:10.46 on free. It was a great swim for the youngster, though she was just off her personal best of 4:55.90, which she swam at the beginning of June at the 2023 PV NCAP Elite Qualifier.

Another University of Virginia swimmer, Matthew Styczen, won the men’s 400 IM last night in a huge performance of 4:22.87. It was a great swim for Styczen, clearing his previous best of 4:25.36, which he set last summer at the U.S. National Championships. Styczen swam a well-rounded race, going out in 59.68, then splitting 1:09.18 on back, 1:14.11 on breast, and 59.90 on free. Moreover, Styczen picked up the Olympic Trials cut of 4:25.19 with the swim.

Crimson Aquatics won the women’s 800 free relay last night, seeing Jane Wheeler (2:07.04), Clara Renner (2:09.85), Hazel Mouhidin (2:07.57), and Quinn White (2:03.60) team up for an 8:28.06. That was a massive swim for 15-year-old White on the anchor. Her official personal best in the 200 free stands at 2:04.45, which she swam for 5th place in the event on day 1 of the meet.

The men’s 800 free saw Rockville Montgomery Swim Club win in a very speedy 7:39.19. Brady Begin (1:53.83), David Yune (1:54.91), Samir Elkassem (1:56.01), and Nasim Elkassem (1:54.44) combined to make it happen.