2023 NCAA Men’s Water Polo Championship To Air Live On ESPNU & ESPN+

Courtesy: USA Water Polo

Irvine, CA – November 27, 2023 – USA Water Polo, in collaboration with the NCAA and ESPN, is excited to once again present LIVE coverage of the NCAA Men’s Water Polo Championship final in 2023. The biggest prize in college water polo will be decided at the Uytengsu Aquatic Center on campus at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, CA live on ESPNU and ESPN+ on Sunday, December 3 at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

Outside of the United States, water polo fans will be able to watch the telecast on ESPN networks and digital platforms in parts of Latin America, the Caribbean, Australia/New Zealand, Netherlands, and Africa, and via the TSN+ direct-to-consumer streaming service in Canada.

“The Committee is thrilled to have ESPN once again air the NCAA Men’s Water Polo National Championship. The domestic and global reach provide a tremendous platform for these young men to showcase their talents and as we continue to grow interest in this amazing sport year after year,” said Wes Yourth, deputy director of athletics at the University of the Pacific and NCAA Men’s Water Polo Committee Chair.

The field for the 2023 NCAA Tournament is set and features eight teams from around the country. Six conference champions from the Big West (UC Irvine), Mid-Atlantic (Fordham), MPSF (USC), Northeast (Princeton), WCC (San Jose State) and WWPA (Biola). Two squads (UCLA and California) were selected as at-large participants. 2023 marks the return of the Big West and debut of the West Coast Conference in men’s water polo. California staged an epic comeback last December against USC to claim the 2022 Championship.

Returning to call the final will be veteran collegiate and club coach John Abdou (analyst) joined by Greg Mescall (play-by-play) poolside from USC.

In April 2022, USA Water Polo, ESPN and the NCAA reached a new agreement that brought the NCAA Women’s Water Polo Championship back to national television for the first time in more than a decade. The multi-year commitment, which also includes the NCAA Men’s Water Polo Championship in the fall, continues through 2023-24.

For more information on the NCAA Championship, visit ncaa.com/sports/waterpolo-women