2023 NCAA Division II Championships – Day 3 Ups/Downs

2023 NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

Women’s Team Scores After Day 2

  1. Nova S’Eastern 182
  2. Indy 144
  3. Drury 97
  4. Colorado Mesa 85
  5. Lynn 77
  6. (TIE) West Chester / Wayne State 75
  8. Wingate 66
  9. West Florida 50
  10. McKendree 48
  11. Henderson St. 45
  12. Grand Valley 42
  13. Tampa 36
  14. Delta State 33
  15. NMU 32
  16. Carson-Newman 30
  17. Azusa Pacific 26
  18. Clarion 25
  19. IUP 23
  20. Augustana 21
  21. CSU East Bay 7
  22. (TIE) MSU Mankato / Florida Southern 6
  24. Mines 3
  25. (TIE) Saint Leo / Davenport 2
  27. (TIE) Findlay / Rollins 1

Day 3 Ups/Downs – Women

Nova S’eastern continued to plow ahead on Day 3 in Indy, placing four swimmers in A finals and two in B finals during the prelims session. The Sharks will have two A finalist in both the 400 IM and 200 free and are expected to finish Day 3 with a lead of more than 60 points.

Drury (+17), Henderson State (+16), Wingate (+14), and Indy (+12.5) all outperformed by double digits, while Colorado Mesa (-29) and West Florida (-16) missed a few targets.

Team All 100 Fly 400 IM 200 Free
Nova Southeastern 4/2 0/2 2/0 2/0
Indianapolis 3/3 0/2 2/1 1/0
Drury 3/2 0/1 1/1 2/0
Colorado Mesa 2/3 0/1 2/0 0/2
Lynn 1/2 1/0 0/0 0/2
West Chester 1/1 1/0 0/0 0/1
Wingate 0/3 0/0 0/2 0/1
Carson-Newman 2/0 1/0 0/0 1/0
Henderson State 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0
West Florida 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0
Wayne State 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Grand Valley 2/0 1/0 1/0 0/0
Tampa 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Indiana Univ of PA 2/0 1/0 0/0 1/0
Delta State 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0
McKendree 0/2 0/0 0/1 0/1
Northern Michigan 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Azusa Pacific 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1
Clarion 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Augustana 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Colorado Mines 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Saint Leo 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0
Cal State East Bay 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0
Findlay 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0
Southern Connecticut 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0
Florida Southern 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
MSU Mankato 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Oklahoma Christian 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0
Davenport 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Emmanuel 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0
Rollins 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0

Projected Scoring Breakdown – Women

Team 100 Fly 400 IM 200 Free 400 Medley Relay
Nova Southeastern 5 37 35 40
Indianapolis 8 34.5 12 34
Drury 6 21 27 32
Colorado Mesa 2 25 9 26
Lynn 16 0 11 30
West Chester 20 0 4 22
Wingate 0 12 7 10
Carson-Newman 17 0 16 28
Henderson State 0 0 17 14
West Florida 14 0 0 12
Wayne State 0 0 0 0
Grand Valley 12 12.5 0 8
Tampa 0 0 0 24
Indiana Univ of PA 15 0 11 4
Delta State 11 0 0 6
McKendree 0 1 1 0
Northern Michigan 0 0 0 2
Azusa Pacific 0 0 5 0
Clarion 0 0 0 0
Augustana 0 0 0 0
Colorado Mines 0 0 0 18
Saint Leo 13 0 0 0
Cal State East Bay 0 4 0 0
Findlay 9 0 0 0
Southern Connecticut 7 0 0 0
Florida Southern 0 0 0 0
MSU Mankato 0 0 0 0
Oklahoma Christian 0 6 0 0
Davenport 0 0 0 0
Emmanuel 0 2 0 0
Rollins 0 0 0 0

Day 2 Actual + Day 3 Scored Prelims (including seeded relay) – Women

Team Day 2 Actual Day 3 Prelims Day 3 Projected
Nova Southeastern 182 117 299
Indianapolis 144 88.5 232.5
Drury 97 86 183
Colorado Mesa 85 62 147
Lynn 77 57 134
West Chester 75 46 121
Wingate 66 29 95
Carson-Newman 30 61 91
Henderson State 45 31 76
West Florida 50 26 76
Wayne State 75 0 75
Grand Valley 42 32.5 74.5
Tampa 36 24 60
Indiana Univ of PA 23 30 53
Delta State 33 17 50
McKendree 48 2 50
Northern Michigan 32 2 34
Azusa Pacific 26 5 31
Clarion 25 0 25
Augustana 21 0 21
Colorado Mines 3 18 21
Saint Leo 2 13 15
Cal State East Bay 7 4 11
Findlay 1 9 10
Southern Connecticut 0 7 7
Florida Southern 6 0 6
MSU Mankato 6 0 6
Oklahoma Christian 0 6 6
Davenport 2 0 2
Emmanuel 0 2 2
Rollins 1 0 1

Men’s Team Scores After Day 2

  1. Indy 121.5
  2. McKendree 105.5
  3. Tampa 103
  4. Drury 97
  5. Colorado Mesa 76.5
  6. Wingate 72
  7. Grand Valley 66
  8. Florida Southern 65.5
  9. Findlay 65
  10. Oklahoma Christian 61
  11. St Cloud St 48
  12. Nova S’Eastern 47
  13. Henderson St. 37
  14. (TIE) Missouri S & T / Carson-Newman / Wayne State 22
  17. Delta State 17
  18. Saginaw Valley 12
  19. West Chester 7
  20. (TIE) Emmanuel / Lewis 6
  22. (TIE) Mines / NMU 3

Day 3 Ups / Downs – Men

UIndy surged ahead on Thursday morning, garnering five A finalists – including three in diving – and three B finalists for Day 3 finals. The rest of the teams that make up the top ten are jockeying for position, with Drury, McKendree, and Colorado Mesa leading the pack. Tampa, Grand Valley, and Nova S’eastern all had good mornings, as did Wingate, who overperformed by 16 points.

Team All 100 Fly 400 IM 200 Free 3M Diving
Indianapolis 5/3 1/2 1/0 0/1 3/0
Drury 3/2 1/2 2/0 0/0 0/0
McKendree 3/0 2/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
Colorado Mesa 3/3 0/0 1/1 0/1 2/1
Tampa 3/2 0/0 2/0 1/2 0/0
Findlay 2/1 2/0 0/1 0/0 0/0
Wingate 1/2 0/0 0/1 1/1 0/0
Nova Southeastern 3/0 1/0 1/0 1/0 0/0
Grand Valley 3/2 0/0 1/0 2/0 0/2
Oklahoma Christian 1/1 0/0 0/0 1/1 0/0
Henderson State 1/1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0/0
Florida Southern 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
St. Cloud State 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Clarion 2/2 0/1 0/0 0/0 2/1
Delta State 1/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/1
Missouri S&T 0/2 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/0
Saginaw Valley 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
Wayne State 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0
Lewis 0/2 0/0 0/2 0/0 0/0
Carson-Newman 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
UT-Permian Basin 0/2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/2
Northern Michigan 0/2 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1
Emmanuel 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Lenoir-Rhyne 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0
West Chester 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Fresno Pacific 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0
Florida Tech 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Colorado Mines 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0

Projected Scoring Breakdown – Men

Team 100 Fly 400 IM 200 Free 3M Diving 400 Medley Relay
Indianapolis 25 17 3 42 30
Drury 23 28 0 0 40
McKendree 34 0 17 0 32
Colorado Mesa 0 17 7 35 18
Tampa 0 28 24 0 6
Findlay 33 4 0 0 34
Wingate 0 9 26 0 28
Nova Southeastern 13 20 14 0 24
Grand Valley 0 11 27 11 10
Oklahoma Christian 0 0 20 0 22
Henderson State 16 0 0 0 26
Florida Southern 0 0 0 0 12
St. Cloud State 0 0 5 0 14
Clarion 2 0 0 35 0
Delta State 0 0 0 18 0
Missouri S&T 0 2 1 0 8
Saginaw Valley 0 0 11 0 0
Wayne State 6 0 0 0 0
Lewis 0 13 0 0 0
Carson-Newman 0 0 0 0 0
UT-Permian Basin 0 0 0 9 0
Northern Michigan 0 1 0 5 0
Emmanuel 0 0 0 0 4
Lenoir-Rhyne 0 5 0 0 0
West Chester 0 0 0 0 0
Fresno Pacific 3 0 0 0 0
Florida Tech 0 0 0 0 2
Colorado Mines 0 0 0 0 0

Day 2 Actual + Day 3 Scored Prelims (including and seeded relay) – Men

Team Day 2 Actual Day 3 Prelims Day 3 Projected
Indianapolis 238.5 117 355.5
Drury 188 91 279
McKendree 188.5 83 271.5
Colorado Mesa 153.5 77 230.5
Tampa 161 58 219
Findlay 136 71 207
Wingate 135 63 198
Nova Southeastern 118 71 189
Grand Valley 125 59 184
Oklahoma Christian 103 42 145
Henderson State 79 42 121
Florida Southern 77.5 12 89.5
St. Cloud State 67 19 86
Clarion 37 37 74
Delta State 35 18 53
Missouri S&T 33 11 44
Saginaw Valley 23 11 34
Wayne State 28 6 34
Lewis 19 13 32
Carson-Newman 22 0 22
UT-Permian Basin 9 9 18
Northern Michigan 9 6 15
Emmanuel 10 4 14
Lenoir-Rhyne 5 5 10
West Chester 7 0 7
Fresno Pacific 3 3 6
Florida Tech 2 2 4
Colorado Mines 3 0 3

 

