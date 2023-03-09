2023 NCAA Division II Championships – Day 3 Ups/Downs

2023 NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships
- Dates: Wednesday, March 7 – Saturday, March 11, 2023
- Location: Indiana University Natatorium, Indianapolis, IN
- Times: Prelims 10:00 AM / Finals 6:00 PM
- Defending Champs: Queens women (7x) & Queens men (7x)
For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.
With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.
Women’s Team Scores After Day 2
- Nova S’Eastern 182
- Indy 144
- Drury 97
- Colorado Mesa 85
- Lynn 77
- (TIE) West Chester / Wayne State 75
- –
- Wingate 66
- West Florida 50
- McKendree 48
- Henderson St. 45
- Grand Valley 42
- Tampa 36
- Delta State 33
- NMU 32
- Carson-Newman 30
- Azusa Pacific 26
- Clarion 25
- IUP 23
- Augustana 21
- CSU East Bay 7
- (TIE) MSU Mankato / Florida Southern 6
- –
- Mines 3
- (TIE) Saint Leo / Davenport 2
- –
- (TIE) Findlay / Rollins 1
Day 3 Ups/Downs – Women
Nova S’eastern continued to plow ahead on Day 3 in Indy, placing four swimmers in A finals and two in B finals during the prelims session. The Sharks will have two A finalist in both the 400 IM and 200 free and are expected to finish Day 3 with a lead of more than 60 points.
Drury (+17), Henderson State (+16), Wingate (+14), and Indy (+12.5) all outperformed by double digits, while Colorado Mesa (-29) and West Florida (-16) missed a few targets.
|Team
|All
|100 Fly
|400 IM
|200 Free
|Nova Southeastern
|4/2
|0/2
|2/0
|2/0
|Indianapolis
|3/3
|0/2
|2/1
|1/0
|Drury
|3/2
|0/1
|1/1
|2/0
|Colorado Mesa
|2/3
|0/1
|2/0
|0/2
|Lynn
|1/2
|1/0
|0/0
|0/2
|West Chester
|1/1
|1/0
|0/0
|0/1
|Wingate
|0/3
|0/0
|0/2
|0/1
|Carson-Newman
|2/0
|1/0
|0/0
|1/0
|Henderson State
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|West Florida
|1/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Wayne State
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Grand Valley
|2/0
|1/0
|1/0
|0/0
|Tampa
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Indiana Univ of PA
|2/0
|1/0
|0/0
|1/0
|Delta State
|1/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|McKendree
|0/2
|0/0
|0/1
|0/1
|Northern Michigan
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Azusa Pacific
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|Clarion
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Augustana
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Colorado Mines
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Saint Leo
|1/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Cal State East Bay
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|Findlay
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|Southern Connecticut
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|Florida Southern
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|MSU Mankato
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Oklahoma Christian
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|Davenport
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Emmanuel
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|Rollins
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
Projected Scoring Breakdown – Women
|Team
|100 Fly
|400 IM
|200 Free
|400 Medley Relay
|Nova Southeastern
|5
|37
|35
|40
|Indianapolis
|8
|34.5
|12
|34
|Drury
|6
|21
|27
|32
|Colorado Mesa
|2
|25
|9
|26
|Lynn
|16
|0
|11
|30
|West Chester
|20
|0
|4
|22
|Wingate
|0
|12
|7
|10
|Carson-Newman
|17
|0
|16
|28
|Henderson State
|0
|0
|17
|14
|West Florida
|14
|0
|0
|12
|Wayne State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grand Valley
|12
|12.5
|0
|8
|Tampa
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Indiana Univ of PA
|15
|0
|11
|4
|Delta State
|11
|0
|0
|6
|McKendree
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Northern Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Azusa Pacific
|0
|0
|5
|0
|Clarion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Augustana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado Mines
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Saint Leo
|13
|0
|0
|0
|Cal State East Bay
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Findlay
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Southern Connecticut
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Florida Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MSU Mankato
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oklahoma Christian
|0
|6
|0
|0
|Davenport
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Emmanuel
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Rollins
|0
|0
|0
|0
Day 2 Actual + Day 3 Scored Prelims (including seeded relay) – Women
|Team
|Day 2 Actual
|Day 3 Prelims
|Day 3 Projected
|Nova Southeastern
|182
|117
|299
|Indianapolis
|144
|88.5
|232.5
|Drury
|97
|86
|183
|Colorado Mesa
|85
|62
|147
|Lynn
|77
|57
|134
|West Chester
|75
|46
|121
|Wingate
|66
|29
|95
|Carson-Newman
|30
|61
|91
|Henderson State
|45
|31
|76
|West Florida
|50
|26
|76
|Wayne State
|75
|0
|75
|Grand Valley
|42
|32.5
|74.5
|Tampa
|36
|24
|60
|Indiana Univ of PA
|23
|30
|53
|Delta State
|33
|17
|50
|McKendree
|48
|2
|50
|Northern Michigan
|32
|2
|34
|Azusa Pacific
|26
|5
|31
|Clarion
|25
|0
|25
|Augustana
|21
|0
|21
|Colorado Mines
|3
|18
|21
|Saint Leo
|2
|13
|15
|Cal State East Bay
|7
|4
|11
|Findlay
|1
|9
|10
|Southern Connecticut
|0
|7
|7
|Florida Southern
|6
|0
|6
|MSU Mankato
|6
|0
|6
|Oklahoma Christian
|0
|6
|6
|Davenport
|2
|0
|2
|Emmanuel
|0
|2
|2
|Rollins
|1
|0
|1
Men’s Team Scores After Day 2
- Indy 121.5
- McKendree 105.5
- Tampa 103
- Drury 97
- Colorado Mesa 76.5
- Wingate 72
- Grand Valley 66
- Florida Southern 65.5
- Findlay 65
- Oklahoma Christian 61
- St Cloud St 48
- Nova S’Eastern 47
- Henderson St. 37
- (TIE) Missouri S & T / Carson-Newman / Wayne State 22
- –
- –
- Delta State 17
- Saginaw Valley 12
- West Chester 7
- (TIE) Emmanuel / Lewis 6
- –
- (TIE) Mines / NMU 3
Day 3 Ups / Downs – Men
UIndy surged ahead on Thursday morning, garnering five A finalists – including three in diving – and three B finalists for Day 3 finals. The rest of the teams that make up the top ten are jockeying for position, with Drury, McKendree, and Colorado Mesa leading the pack. Tampa, Grand Valley, and Nova S’eastern all had good mornings, as did Wingate, who overperformed by 16 points.
|Team
|All
|100 Fly
|400 IM
|200 Free
|3M Diving
|Indianapolis
|5/3
|1/2
|1/0
|0/1
|3/0
|Drury
|3/2
|1/2
|2/0
|0/0
|0/0
|McKendree
|3/0
|2/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|Colorado Mesa
|3/3
|0/0
|1/1
|0/1
|2/1
|Tampa
|3/2
|0/0
|2/0
|1/2
|0/0
|Findlay
|2/1
|2/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|Wingate
|1/2
|0/0
|0/1
|1/1
|0/0
|Nova Southeastern
|3/0
|1/0
|1/0
|1/0
|0/0
|Grand Valley
|3/2
|0/0
|1/0
|2/0
|0/2
|Oklahoma Christian
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1/1
|0/0
|Henderson State
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Florida Southern
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|St. Cloud State
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|Clarion
|2/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2/1
|Delta State
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/1
|Missouri S&T
|0/2
|0/0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|Saginaw Valley
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|Wayne State
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Lewis
|0/2
|0/0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|Carson-Newman
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|UT-Permian Basin
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/2
|Northern Michigan
|0/2
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|Emmanuel
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|West Chester
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Fresno Pacific
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Florida Tech
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Colorado Mines
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
Projected Scoring Breakdown – Men
|Team
|100 Fly
|400 IM
|200 Free
|3M Diving
|400 Medley Relay
|Indianapolis
|25
|17
|3
|42
|30
|Drury
|23
|28
|0
|0
|40
|McKendree
|34
|0
|17
|0
|32
|Colorado Mesa
|0
|17
|7
|35
|18
|Tampa
|0
|28
|24
|0
|6
|Findlay
|33
|4
|0
|0
|34
|Wingate
|0
|9
|26
|0
|28
|Nova Southeastern
|13
|20
|14
|0
|24
|Grand Valley
|0
|11
|27
|11
|10
|Oklahoma Christian
|0
|0
|20
|0
|22
|Henderson State
|16
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Florida Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|St. Cloud State
|0
|0
|5
|0
|14
|Clarion
|2
|0
|0
|35
|0
|Delta State
|0
|0
|0
|18
|0
|Missouri S&T
|0
|2
|1
|0
|8
|Saginaw Valley
|0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|Wayne State
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lewis
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|Carson-Newman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UT-Permian Basin
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0
|Northern Michigan
|0
|1
|0
|5
|0
|Emmanuel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|West Chester
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fresno Pacific
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Colorado Mines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Day 2 Actual + Day 3 Scored Prelims (including and seeded relay) – Men
|Team
|Day 2 Actual
|Day 3 Prelims
|Day 3 Projected
|Indianapolis
|238.5
|117
|355.5
|Drury
|188
|91
|279
|McKendree
|188.5
|83
|271.5
|Colorado Mesa
|153.5
|77
|230.5
|Tampa
|161
|58
|219
|Findlay
|136
|71
|207
|Wingate
|135
|63
|198
|Nova Southeastern
|118
|71
|189
|Grand Valley
|125
|59
|184
|Oklahoma Christian
|103
|42
|145
|Henderson State
|79
|42
|121
|Florida Southern
|77.5
|12
|89.5
|St. Cloud State
|67
|19
|86
|Clarion
|37
|37
|74
|Delta State
|35
|18
|53
|Missouri S&T
|33
|11
|44
|Saginaw Valley
|23
|11
|34
|Wayne State
|28
|6
|34
|Lewis
|19
|13
|32
|Carson-Newman
|22
|0
|22
|UT-Permian Basin
|9
|9
|18
|Northern Michigan
|9
|6
|15
|Emmanuel
|10
|4
|14
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|5
|5
|10
|West Chester
|7
|0
|7
|Fresno Pacific
|3
|3
|6
|Florida Tech
|2
|2
|4
|Colorado Mines
|3
|0
|3