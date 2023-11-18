2023 NC State Invite: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2023 NC State/GAC Invitational

November 16-18, 2023

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims Finals

Prelims start at 9:30 AM Eastern, Finals at 5:30 PM Eastern

Participating teams: #1M/#15W Arizona State, #4M/#7w NC State, #8M/#18W Virginia Tech, Army, #16W Duke

Meet Results

Women’s 1650-Yard Freestyle – Fastest Heat

NCAA Record: 15:03.31 – Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 15:52.41

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 16:13.73

Podium:

ASU’s Deniz Ertan took 2.5 seconds off her lifetime best from last year’s ACC Championships (when she swam for Georgia Tech) to win the 1650 free in 15:53.23. Teammate Alexa Reyna improved by 13.5 seconds to place 2nd in 16:07.25. Ertan was 15th at NCAAs last year.

NC State’s Emma Hastings came with 2.2 seconds of her best time, coming to the wall 3rd with 16:11.18. She qualified for NCAAs last year and finished 25th.

Yara Hierath from NC State (16:15.71) edged Virginia Tech’s Chase Travis (16:16.74) by 1 second to claim 4th place, while ASU’s Lia Csulak got to the wall 2.2 seconds ahead of Chase’s older sister, Brooke Travis, swimming in the same heat.

Duke’s Emily Gjertsen took the 8th slot on the podium. She had the fastest time from the morning heats and (16:40.91) displaced ASU’s Katherine Randall (16:41.16), who was 8th in the evening heat.

Men’s 1650-Yard Freestyle – Fastest Heat

NCAA Record: 14:12.08 – Bobby Finke, Florida (2020)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 14:37.31

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 14:53.84

Podium:

NC State’s Owen Lloyd chopped 4.8 seconds off his lifetime best to get his hand to the wall just ahead of teammate Ross Dant, 14:41.32 to 14:43.85. Dant was runner-up at the 2023 NCAA Championships (14:30.32), while Lloyd placed 11th (14:46.16).

ASU’s Daniel Matheson, who scored in 14th place at NCAAs (14:48.21), beat his PB by 2.7 seconds to rob the Wolfpack of a 1-2-3-4-5 sweep of the event here in Greensboro.

Army West Point’s Ian Tansill and Brice Barrieault, who had the fastest times out of the earlier heat, finished 7th and 8th overall with 15:13.82 and 15:17.72, respectively.

Women’s 200-Yard Backstroke – Finals

NCAA Record: 1:47.24 – Beata Nelson, Wisconsin (2019)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:50.50

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:53.34

Podium:

Virginia Tech’s Caroline Bentz downed her PB of 1:52.76 from 2023 NCAAs (14th place) to win the A final in 1:52.43. She was nearly a full body length ahead of Duke’s Ali Pfaff, who took another 1.2 seconds off the brand new PB she had established in prelims. Her 1:53.48 is just .14 off what it took to be invited to NCAAs last season.

Arizona State’s Charli Brown shaved another tenth off her PB from this morning’s heats to placed 3rd with 1:55.23.

Duke’s Molly Donlan, who had dropped 2.1 seconds from her previous lifetime best this morning, added 1 second in the final but came in 4th place, just edging out NC State’s Meghan Donald by .01 with 1:55.86. That was a PB by 3-tenths for Donald.

Men’s 200-Yard Backstroke – Finals

NCAA Record: 1:35.73 – Ryan Murphy, Cal (2016)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:39.13

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:40.62

Podium:

The Arizona State 200 back training group put on a display in the final, led by Hubert Kos who broke the ASU school record by 1.42 seconds with 1:36.54. He had set the program mark in March at NCAAs with his 3rd-place finish of 1:37.96. His new time would have placed 2nd last year ahead of Hugo Gonzalez, just 8-tenths behind NCAA champion Destin Lasco.

That wasn’t all for the Sun Devils. Owen McDonald, who placed 5th at NCAAs last year, took .03 off his PB from that final, to go 1:39.31 for 2nd place. Teammate Jack Wadsworth was .38 off his best time but beat his 2023 Pac-12s performance by 2-tenths to finish 3rd with 1:41.28.

Virginia Tech’s Nico Garcia was the fastest of the rest of the field, edging NC State’s Hunter Tapp, 1:42.41 to 1:42.44, for 4th place. Tapp and Garcia finished 19th and 22nd, respectively, at NCAAs with 1:41-lows.

Women’s 100-Yard Freestyle – Finals

NCAA Record: 45.56 – Simone Manuel, Stanford (2017)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 47.18

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 48.37

Podium:

Men’s 100-Yard Freestyle – Finals

NCAA Record: 39.90 – Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 41.50

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 42.32

Podium:

Women’s 200-Yard Breaststroke – Finals

NCAA Record: 2:01.29 – Kate Douglass, Virginia (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 2:05.73

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 2:09.68

Podium:

Men’s 200-Yard Breaststroke – Finals

NCAA Record: 1:46.91 – Leon Marchand, Arizona State (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:51.09

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:52.94

Podium:

Women’s 200-Yard Butterfly – Finals

NCAA Record: 1:49.51 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:52.86

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:55.92

Podium:

Men’s 200-Yard Butterfly – Finals

NCAA Record: 1:37.35 – Jack Conger, Texas (2017)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:40.16

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:42.57

Podium:

Women’s 400-Yard Freestyle Relay — Timed Finals

NCAA Record: 3:05.84 – Virginia (Douglass, A. Walsh, Parker, G. Walsh) – 2023

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 3:14.10

2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 3:16.25

Podium:

Men’s 400-Yard Freestyle Relay — Timed Finals

NCAA Record: 2:44.07 – Florida (Liendo, Chaney, Smith, McDuff) – 2023

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 2:50.44

2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 2:51.86

Podium: