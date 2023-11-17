2023 Georgia Invite: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2023 Georgia Invitational

November 16-18, 2023

Gabrielsen Natatorium, University of Georgia, Athens, Georgia

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals

Prelims start at 9:30AM Eastern, Finals at 5:30 PM Eastern

Participating teams: #3M/#6W Florida, #13M/#25W Auburn, #17M/#15W Michigan, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Wisconsin (diving)

We’re back for day 2 of the 2023 Georgia Fall Invite and there are no relays this morning so (fingers crossed) getting the results should be smooth sailing.

It’s 100s of stroke day in the 3-day championship meet format, which means that this is what the lineup looks like: 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, and 100 backstroke.

After winning the 500 freestyle last night, Bella Sims has opted for the 400 IM over the 200 free. She hasn’t swum the event yet this season, so it will be interesting to see what kind of time she puts up this morning. The Florida women have a deep 400 IM crew, with Olympic medalist Emma Weyant, Zoe Dixon, Julia Podkoscielny, Alex Mitchell, and Madison Kolessar all seeded in the last two heats for the Gators.

Two other Gator women to keep an eye on are Micayla Cronk and Izzy Ivey. Cronk swam a PB to win the 50 free yesterday, and Ivey took the 200 IM. Today, they’ll take on the 200 free and 100 backstroke, respectively. In the 200 free, Cronk will have to contend with Rachel Stege, who clocked a massive personal best (4:32.87) for 2nd place in the 500 free. She led a deep Georgia crew in that race, so keep an eye out to see if they can extend that depth to the 200.

On the men’s side, Josh Liendo is all set to go in the 100 butterfly. Liendo dropped two sub-19 second 50 frees yesterday (his first two of the season) and dominated the 50 free.

The other two individual event winners from yesterday were Jake Magahey (500 free) and Berke Saka (200 IM). Magahey is slated to race the 400 IM, while Saka will contest the 100 backstroke.

Another name to keep an eye today is Georgia transfer Ruard van Renen. He arrived in Athens this year after being the top mid-major scorer at the 2023 NCAAs. The move is clearly paying off for him so far: he went a best in the 50 free, then turned in a 400 medley lead-off just two-tenths off his 100 backstroke best. He’ll get another run at his 44.60 mark today and he’ll also race the 100 fly.

WOMEN’S 400-YARD IM – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:03.62

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 4:11.36

The Florida women took over the 400 IM prelims, putting five swimmers into the ‘A’ final. Emma Weyant leads the pack as she coasted to a season-best 4:06.21 in the penultimate heat for the top time of the morning. She’s sitting 2.66 seconds ahead of her freshman teammate Bella Sims, who won the 500 free yesterday in a new school record.

None of the ‘A’ finalists really showed their cards this morning, potentially a sign of a great race to come tonight. Even behind Weyant and Sims, there should be an interesting race. One person to keep an eye on is Auburn’s Hannah Ownbey. Yesterday in the 200 IM, she posted a prelims time faster that what she went at 2023 NCAAs, then swam a personal best in finals. She’s set herself up to the do the same thing here in the 400 IM as her 3rd place 4:09.81 is already faster than what she went in Knoxville in March.

Julia Podkoscielny, Zoe Dixon, and Anna Auld round out the five Gator women in this ‘A’ final. Like Sims, Podkoscielny and Dixon are both freshmen and they’re adding great depth to the Gators 400 IM contingent. After prelims, the two are separated by .39 seconds, Podkoscielny sits 4th in 4:10.47, with Dixon running 5th in 4:10.86.

MEN’S 400-YARD IM – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 3:28.82, Leon Marchand , Arizona State (2023)

, Arizona State (2023) 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:38.90

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 3:42.99

Jake Magahey (UGA) — 3:44.15 Mason Laur (FLOR) — 3:44.68 Danny Schmidt (AUB) – 3:45.30 Ian Grum (UGA) — 3:45.75 Giovanni Linscheer (FLOR) — 3:45.75 Jacques Rathle (AUB) — 3:45.82 Nils Bognar (GT) — 3:46.34 Eitan Ben-Shitrit (MICH) — 3:46.42

There was a great race between Jake Magahey and Mason Laur in the final prelims heat of the 400 IM. Laur held the lead by over eight-tenths heading into the freestyle, having out-split Magahey on each of the previous three legs. But Magahey, a distance freestyle specialist, dug in on the final 100-yards. He split 51.62, passing Laur and securing lane 4 for tonight’s final.

Both swimmers went season-bests; Magahey swam 3:44.15 with Laur sitting about-five tenths behind. Expect a similar race strategy from both of them tonight. It’s been interesting to see Magahey play around with his events so far this season. He turned heads earlier this season in the 200 fly, and now he’s racing the 400 IM for just the second time since 2019. He’s historically opted for the 200/500/1650 free at NCAAs but could be mixing it up this season.

Auburn’s Danny Schmidt holds down 3rd place in 3:45.30, ahead of Magahey’s teammate Ian Grum. Grum had a tough morning swim yesterday in the 200 IM and missed out on the ‘A’ final. However, he’s safely through in 4th here and if on form, is plenty capable of getting in on the action at the front of the race.

