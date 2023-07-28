2023 Futures Day 2 – West Fargo: 15 yo Tierney Lenahan Wins ⅔ of Women’s Events

2023 FUTURES — West Fargo

July 26 to 29, 2023

LCM (50m)

Hulbert Aquatics Center, West Fargo, North Dakota

Meet Central

Livestream

Results on Meet Mobile: “2023 Futures Championships – West Fargo”

Day 2 of the 2023 USA Futures Championships in West Fargo is in the books. Tonight’s finals session was a short one with just six individual events: the 100 freestyle, 400 IM, and the 100 back for both the women and men. The session will end with the timed final of the 4×200 free relay.

Due to the other four sites reaching their athlete cap, the West Fargo meet was opened to teams outside of the region.

Swimming to a new personal best by over a second in the women’s 100 free was Tierney Lenahan. The 15 -year-old representing Wildcat Aquatics dropped from 59.11 to 57.62 tonight. After taking the win in the 200 free last, Annika Parkhe ended up with the silver tonight in a time of 57.67. Rounding out the top three was Averi Webb, who just managed to get under 58 by swimming a new personal best of 57.99.

With an impressive double, Lenahan won the 100 back three events later. Like in the 100 free, her 100 back time of 1:02.44 was a personal best, although, in this swim, she dropped only half a second. Placing 2nd behind Lenahan was Minnesota’s Indy Jongman, who finished in 1:03.16. Rounding out the podium in 3rd place was Amber Finke. The University of Northern Iowa swimmer swam a new personal best of 1:04.04.

Lenahan has had an impressive long course season so far this year. Her time in the 100 back represents the third time this season she has reset her personal best in the 100 back. Lenahan is also entered in the 50 free and 200 back in West Fargo, event that she has already dropped new personal bests in this season.

Doubling on his win in the 200 on Wednesday night, Kaiser Neverman took the men’s 100 free in a time of 50.19. The Minnesota Golden Gopher swam a new personal best, dropping nearly a second off of his previous best of 51.16. A pair of 17-year-olds managed to nab 2nd and 3rd places. Kevin Obochi swam to the silver medal in a time of 51.13, while William Russ took bronze in 51.91.

The longest race of the evening saw Neverman’s teammate at Minnesota, Grace Drabot, take the win in the women’s 400 IM. Her time of 4:57.18 narrowly edged out All Star Aquatics Madeleine Simmons, who touched in 4:57.45. Also nipping under the 5:00-minute barrier was MaryGrace King, who grabbed 3rd in 4:58.97.

Making it three in a row for Minnesota swimmers, the men’s 400 IM was won by Cameron Linder. The rising senior touched the wall in a time of 4:26.33 ahead of Alfred Robinson‘s 4:29.20 and Charles Bufton’s 4:32.95.

The last individual event of the day was the men’s 100 back. Getting his hand to the wall first and leading a one-two Minnesota finish was Casey Stowe. Stowe’s time of 56.62 finished ahead of teammate Luke Leonidas’s 56.90 and St. Cloud’s Conner Hogan, who touched in a new personal best of 56.99.

In the women’s 800 free relay, the Bellevue Club Swim Team won in a time of 8:36.03. Leading the way was last night’s runner-up in the 800, Mia Avansio, who recorded an opening split of 2:06.02. Rounding out the relay were Heather White, Hannah Huarte, and Mary Clarke.

The final swim of the evening saw the Rochester Swim Club quartet of Jayden Edmonson, Juan Montori, Nikolas Wheeler, and Tucker Holmes. The first three swimmers all split 1:55s to finish in a time of 7:56.14.