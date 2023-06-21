2023 ASCA World Clinic Setting New Standard For Coach Education and Collaboration

Courtesy of the American Swimming Coaches Association (ASCA), a SwimSwam partner.

The ASCA World Clinic, now in its 55th year, is breaking the mold in 2023.

The theme of this year’s event in Dallas is Elevate Your Game, and from all indications, that is what ASCA has done with this World Clinic. Never before has the docket included so many Illustrious speakers who have excelled both inside and outside the sport of swimming.

Happening September 6-9 at the Dallas Sheraton, the 2023 World Clinic (www.ascaworldclinic.com) will feature a record-setting 50 speakers. Among those, best-selling authors Brad Stulberg (“Peak Performance”) and John O’Sullivan (“Changing the Game Project”), renowned Swedish physiologist Dr. Stephen Seiler, the “godfather of dryland” Vern Gambetta, and three of the most famous swim coaches on the planet, Bob Bowman, Eddie Reese and David Marsh. Attendees will hear a wide range of perspectives on everything from the technical aspects of coaching and training, to how coaches view and achieve success.

“To make a truly transformative leap forward, we need to find innovative thinking wherever it is, and adapt it and apply it to our sport,” said Jennifer LaMont, CEO of ASCA. “This World Clinic will start coaches on that path to just such thinking about themselves, their athletes and the sport.”

TALKS ON A WIDE VARIETY OF TOPICS, FOR ALL TYPES OF COACHES

Best-selling author John O’Sullivan, famous for this Changing the Game Project, will open Thursday morning with the Counsilman Memorial Lecture, on “Taking your Coaching from Transactional to Transformational.” His breakout session is titled: “The Champion Teammate: Timeless Lessons to Connect, Compete and Lead in Sports and Life.” For an extra fee, coaches can join a VIP meet and greet during the lunch break.

Renowned physiologist Stephen Seiler is coming to World Clinic from Sweden, where he is known for his research on the organization of endurance training and intensity distribution. He will be offering two sessions that cover training for events four minutes and longer, and training for events four minutes and less.

Best-selling author Brad Stulberg is best known for his books Peak Performance and The Practice of Groundedness. The opening night speaker, Stolberg will talk on “Developing Rugged and Flexible Coaches and Athletes.”

Vern Gambetta, who transformed training for the sport of track and field and then founded GAIN, is now working with the Sarasota Sharks. His keynote talk will be on “Dryland Training Nuts and Bolts–It’s More Than You Think It Is!”

AGE GROUP COACHES WILL NEED TO EAT THEIR WHEATIES

There will be talks and/or interactive sessions for Age Group coaches all day, every day. Just some of the highlights include:

Russell Mark , known for his years of experience working with US Olympians, will do a talk geared specifically for Age Group coaches, in addition to a keynote on breaststroke

, known for his years of experience working with US Olympians, will do a talk geared specifically for Age Group coaches, in addition to a keynote on breaststroke Abbie Fish on teaching butterfly undulation and breaststroke timing and training volume

on teaching butterfly undulation and breaststroke timing and training volume Atiba Wade on Creative and Effective Dryland for 10 and Unders

on Creative and Effective Dryland for 10 and Unders Lakeside Aquatics Club coaches on planning a successful program for 10–14-year-olds

on planning a successful program for 10–14-year-olds Age Group Coach of the Year Speed Learning with the 2023 finalists

TRACKS FOR MASTERS AND LEARN-TO-SWIM

Masters coaches will benefit from two specific talks by Gary Hall, Sr., Scott Bay and Trey Taylor , as well as a networking session over a lunch break.

will benefit from two specific talks by , as well as a networking session over a lunch break. The Learn to Swim community will also be very busy at this year’s World Clinic. With no less than FIVE specific sessions, ranging from how a learn-to-swim program changed a town to an ask-the-expert lighting round.

SESSIONS OF INTEREST TO ALL COACHES

How Sleep Can Improve Performance (for coaches and athletes)

Drills for Young Swimmers – Especially Those with Attention Challenges

A Positive Spin on Performance Fueling: How to Create a Positive Food First Culture

Relationships, Communication and Conflicts

Strategic Planning for Clubs

Coach Burnout: How to Avoid the Epidemic Impacting Coaching and Athletic Performance

Talent Development – Age Group to Senior to College

Developing a Culture That Sports Illustrated Puts on Its Cover

Recent Changes to NCAA Recruiting Rules

Observe SMU Practice on Saturday Morning with Coach Greg Rhodenbaugh (at SMU)

NOT YOUR FATHER’S EXHIBIT HALL

The exhibit hall will be a hotbed of activity featuring over 50 vendors who support the swimming community. The exhibit hall will feature:

15-minute mini-talks with elite coaches coaching an athlete in an Endless Pool

free drink tickets being given out at the booths

cornhole competition

coaches lounge

passport challenge

food court

classroom set up in the exhibit hall to hold several breakout sessions

mechanical bull during the Thursday afternoon social

and more!

NETWORKING EVENTS AND SOCIALS

By popular demand, the Clinic will feature a multitude of networking and social activities. The opening night party, sponsored by Competitor, will be followed by socials on Thursday and Friday evening in the exhibit hall. Networking sessions over lunch, called Chew and Chats, will be offered for Age Group, High School, Learn to Swim and Masters coaches.

SPONSORS HELP ELEVATE OUR GAME

This World Clinic will feature a top-notch audio-visual experience along with free food, drinks and coffee, thanks to the generous sponsors and exhibitors. Gold level sponsors are arena and Fitter and Faster. Bronze sponsors are: Competitor, GMX7, IClassPro, Commit Swimming, Tritonwear, Colorado Timing, and Finis. Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Email [email protected] to learn more.

SPECIAL EVENTS FOR ALL TYPES OF COACHES

ASCA Mentor Program participants are invited to a special luncheon where they will break bread with the World Clinic speakers and the ASCA Board of Directors.

where they will break bread with the World Clinic speakers and the ASCA Board of Directors. A First Timers Meeting will be held on Wednesday afternoon to help newbies learn how to make the most of World Clinic. The awesome ASCA Ambassadors from around the US will be leading this fun session.

will be held on Wednesday afternoon to help newbies learn how to make the most of World Clinic. The awesome ASCA Ambassadors from around the US will be leading this fun session. An International Coaches Breakfast sponsored by ASCA on Friday morning.

sponsored by ASCA on Friday morning. ASCA Fellows Alumni are invited to a reception on Friday evening.

are invited to a reception on Friday evening. A Coaches of Color gathering on Friday night will welcome all to gather to enjoy camaraderie and support. World Clinic speakers Nic Askew of Howard University and Atiba Wade, along with ASCA Board members Mohamed Abdelaal and Emily Melina will host this event.

REIMAGINED HALL OF FAME AND AWARDS CEREMONY

For coaches looking for some inspiration, the revamped ASCA Hall of Fame Induction and Award Ceremony, sponsored by Fitter and Faster and Commit Swimming, is a MUST SEE! Instead of a banquet, this year all World Clinic attendees will come dressed as they are to the ceremony immediately after the Thursday afternoon social in the exhibit hall. Complete with noisemakers and confetti, this will be an evening to remember! In addition to legendary coaches Dudley Duncan and Mark Bernardino being inducted into the Hall of Fame, the winners of the following awards will be revealed (not even the winners know who they are!): Fitter and Faster Age Group Coach of the Year, ASCA Impact Coach of the Year and ASCA Coach of the Year. The bar will stay open throughout the event accepting free drink tickets, and a complimentary dinner will be served at the conclusion of the ceremony.

WELLNESS IN THE FOREFRONT

Also in response to member surveys, World Clinic will offer activities focused on wellness. Restorative Yoga with H2GO will be offered every morning (Thursday-Saturday). Prior to the start of each morning’s opening sessions, in addition to free coffee, the SwimStrong Dryland folks will offer a “morning cup of endorphins” to start the day.

JUST IMAGINE WHAT YOU CAN LEARN IN 3 HOURS WITH THESE LEGENDS

Coaching legends Eddie Reese and David Marsh will each host a 3-hour small group session limited to 30 coaches. This is your chance to pick the brain of swimming royalty in a casual setting. These sessions are filling quickly. The fee is $200.

Eddie Reese – Saturday, Sept. 9, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

David Marsh – Wednesday, Sept. 6, 1:00-4:00 p.m.

GET ASCA CERTIFIED WHILE YOU’RE THERE!

Since you’re making the trip, take advantage of in-person ASCA Certification Courses taught by outstanding coach leaders.

Level 2 – Wednesday, Sept. 6, 9:00 a.m. – 4 p.m. – taught by Russell Mark

– Wednesday, Sept. 6, 9:00 a.m. – 4 p.m. – taught by Russell Mark Level 3 – Wednesday, Sept. 6, 9:00 a.m. – 4 p.m. – taught by Mike Murray and Mohamed Abdelaal

– Wednesday, Sept. 6, 9:00 a.m. – 4 p.m. – taught by Mike Murray and Mohamed Abdelaal Level 4 – Wednesday, Sept. 6, 9:00 a.m. – 4 p.m. – taught by Dave Gibson, Jennifer Gibson, and Jeff Raker

– Wednesday, Sept. 6, 9:00 a.m. – 4 p.m. – taught by Dave Gibson, Jennifer Gibson, and Jeff Raker Level 5 – Wednesday, Sept. 6, 9:00 a.m. – 4 p.m. – taught by Chad Onken and Doug Wharam

– Wednesday, Sept. 6, 9:00 a.m. – 4 p.m. – taught by Chad Onken and Doug Wharam Strength and Conditioning – Saturday, Sept. 9, 1:30-5:30 – Taught by Charlie Hoolihan

– Saturday, Sept. 9, 1:30-5:30 – Taught by Charlie Hoolihan Para Certification – Wednesday, Sept. 6, 9:00-12:00 and 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Regular registration for 2023 ASCA World Clinic ends on July 10, 2023, with prices increasing after that. For more information, go to www.ascaworldclinic.com or call the ASCA office at 800-356-2722.