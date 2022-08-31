2022 World Junior Championships: Hungary, Romania Lead the Medal Table on Day 1

2022 FINA World Junior Swimming Championships
- August 30-September 4, 2022
- Lima, Peru
- Long Course Meters (50m), Prelims/Semis/Finals
- Event Schedule
- Top 5 Girls’ Storylines
- Top 5 Boys’ Storylines
Day 1: Tuesday 30 August
Four finals were contested on the first day of competition in Lima: boys’ 400 free, girls’ 400 IM, boys’ 4×100 free relay, and girls’ 4×200 free relay. Nine nations earned medals on Tuesday, with Hungary, Romania, and Italy each taking home two.
Hungary and Romania sit atop the medal table with 1 gold and 1 silver apiece; Brazil and Japan claimed the other two golds. Italy was a double medal winner with one silver and one bronze.
Brazil earned the first gold medal of the championships when Stephan Steverink eked out a narrow victory in the boys’ 400 free (3:48.27). Romania’s Vlad Stefan Stancu picked up his country’s first medal with his second-place finish (3:48.38). Krzysztof Chmielewski scored a bronze medal for Poland (3:49.34).
In the girls’ 400 IM, Mio Narita of Japan won the gold medal with a new championship record of 3:37.78. Lilla Minna Abraham put Hungary on the board with a silver medal (4:44.19), just touching out Italy’s Giulia Vetrano (4:44.20), who settled for bronze.
Romania earned their second medal with a gold in the boys’ 4×100 free relay (3:18.84). France (3:20.29) touched out Lithuania (3:20.41) for the silver medal.
Hungary wrapped up the night with a dominant win in the girls’ 4×200 free relay (8:04.70), adding a gold to their silver from the 400 IM. Italy picked up the silver medal (8:08.59); Turkey took home the bronze (8:20.76).
Medal Table Through Day 1
|Rank
|Nation
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|=1
|Hungary
|HUN
|1
|1
|2
|=1
|Romania
|ROU
|1
|1
|2
|=3
|Brazil
|BRA
|1
|1
|=3
|Japan
|JPN
|1
|1
|4
|Italy
|ITA
|1
|1
|2
|5
|France
|FRA
|1
|1
|=6
|Poland
|POL
|1
|1
|=6
|Lithuania
|LTU
|1
|1
|=6
|Turkey
|TUR
|1
|1
|Total
|4
|4
|4
|12
Would be cool to see how the times compare to Junior Pan Pacs just finished and would they have medaled