2022 World Junior Championships: Hungary, Romania Lead the Medal Table on Day 1

2022 FINA World Junior Swimming Championships

Day 1: Tuesday 30 August

Four finals were contested on the first day of competition in Lima: boys’ 400 free, girls’ 400 IM, boys’ 4×100 free relay, and girls’ 4×200 free relay. Nine nations earned medals on Tuesday, with Hungary, Romania, and Italy each taking home two.

Hungary and Romania sit atop the medal table with 1 gold and 1 silver apiece; Brazil and Japan claimed the other two golds. Italy was a double medal winner with one silver and one bronze.

Brazil earned the first gold medal of the championships when Stephan Steverink eked out a narrow victory in the boys’ 400 free (3:48.27). Romania’s Vlad Stefan Stancu picked up his country’s first medal with his second-place finish (3:48.38). Krzysztof Chmielewski scored a bronze medal for Poland (3:49.34).

In the girls’ 400 IM, Mio Narita of Japan won the gold medal with a new championship record of 3:37.78. Lilla Minna Abraham put Hungary on the board with a silver medal (4:44.19), just touching out Italy’s Giulia Vetrano (4:44.20), who settled for bronze.

Romania earned their second medal with a gold in the boys’ 4×100 free relay (3:18.84). France (3:20.29) touched out Lithuania (3:20.41) for the silver medal.

Hungary wrapped up the night with a dominant win in the girls’ 4×200 free relay (8:04.70), adding a gold to their silver from the 400 IM. Italy picked up the silver medal (8:08.59); Turkey took home the bronze (8:20.76).

Medal Table Through Day 1